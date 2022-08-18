The Best ‘Day Before The Wedding’ Dresses If You’re Making A Weekend Of It

You've found 'the one', but what about the one for the night before? Like J.Lo, who's reportedly getting married this weekend (for the second time) to Ben Affleck , you might have your wedding festivities spread over a few days. You know: the welcome dinner, the actual wedding and then the barbecue/pool party/pub lunch. That means, even without an outfit change on the big day, you still need options for the days before and after.

Enter the 'day before' dress. It could be white, although it definitely doesn't have to be, and is probably bridal-adjacent without looking too much like what you're wearing to walk down the aisle. Zara has some brilliant day before dresses. My favourite is this simple satin slip dress - similar to the pink (then purple) style that went viral on TikTok - that has a corseted top. Self-Portrait has a very popular bridal line, but its ready-to-wear collection has plenty of brilliant day before dresses, like this ruched jersey number. Ciao Lucia's just-launched autumn collection has some beautiful tops, skirts and dresses that would make lovely outfits for arrival drinks (my favourite is this simple cream dress with a pleated bodice). Keep scrolling to shop our favourite day before the wedding dresses.