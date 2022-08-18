The Best ‘Day Before The Wedding’ Dresses If You’re Making A Weekend Of It

You've found 'the one', but what about the one for the night before? Like J.Lo,
who's reportedly getting married this weekend (for the second time) to Ben Affleck, you might have your wedding festivities spread over a few days. You know: the welcome dinner, the actual wedding and then the barbecue/pool party/pub lunch. That means, even without an outfit change on the big day, you still need options for the days before and after.
Enter the 'day before' dress. It could be white, although it definitely doesn't have to be, and is probably bridal-adjacent without looking too much like what you're wearing to walk down the aisle. Zara has some brilliant day before dresses. My favourite is this
simple satin slip dress - similar to the pink (then purple) style that went viral on TikTok - that has a corseted top. Self-Portrait has a very popular bridal line, but its ready-to-wear collection has plenty of brilliant day before dresses, like this ruched jersey number. Ciao Lucia's just-launched autumn collection has some beautiful tops, skirts and dresses that would make lovely outfits for arrival drinks ( my favourite is this simple cream dress with a pleated bodice). Keep scrolling to shop our favourite day before the wedding dresses.
Zara, Satin Midi Dress
Very similar to a pink (then purple) dress that went viral on TikTok, this corseted satin slip dress would be perfect for a pre-beach wedding.
Self-Portrait, Ivory Jersey Gathered Asymmetric Midi Dress
Self-Portrait obviously has a great selection of wedding dresses, but this ruched number from its ready-to-wear line would be a lovely day before dress.
SIR, Cotton And Silk Maxi Dress
And you don't have to wear white! Obviously! This powder blue ankle-sweeper is from SIR, one of our favourite dress labels.
Rejina Pyo, Etta Balloon-Sleeve Organic-Cotton Midi Dress
Rejina Pyo does a big sleeve like no other designer. Isn't this dress 'the one'?
Seren, Fletcher Jumpsuit
If a jumpsuit is more your vibe for the day before, Seren's collection is an absolute must-browse.
Molly Goddard, Caerys Ruffled Taffeta Mini Dress
Molly Goddard also has a bridal collection - featuring her signature tulle and ruffles - but this mini dress in (seriously) hot pink would make a sizzling evening-before entrance.
Ciao Lucia, Avena Dress Cream
Ciao Lucia has just launched its autumn collection - and this dress, with its pleated bodice and skirt, is a low-key and lovely choice for the night before.
& Other Stories, Bubble Sleeve Organza Mini Dress
This bubble-sleeved mini dress is bridal without being too much of a 'big day' dress.
Edeline Lee, Apollo Dress
Edeline Lee has the most beautiful array of dresses, all of which are made in England, but this one is particularly special.
Arket, Satin Slip Dress
This simple yet striking slip dress also comes in black.
Vanessa Cocchiaro, Georgia Cut-Out Gathered Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
This lemon drizzle-coloured dress is ticks the 'something different' box when it comes to a day before dress.
