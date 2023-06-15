These Are The Best Green Outfits For The Summer Season

If you normally wear a combination of grey, black and navy, you might be looking to branch out with some fresh outfit ideas for summer 2023. If that sounds like you, might we suggest green? Not only is it one of the most optimistic shades on the spectrum, but it was spotted everywhere at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

©Getty

Green outfits cropped up on the catwalks as well as the pavements outside the shows. We saw suiting in apple green, cool-girl knitwear in pistachio and handbags in zesty lime; all are a perfect way to inject a little colour into any outfit.

Stine Goya SS23 ©Stine Goya

So, why is green a great go-to shade? Well for starters, it's bang on trend. For summer 2023, green was spotted across catwalks far and wide. For Copenhagen-based label Stine Goya, it was all about fine-knit ribbed dresses in a shade of Granny Smith. Sportmax, meanwhile, opted for sherbet shades of chartreuse, while Molly Goddard, famous for her maximalist take on tulle, brought the neon.

Sportmax SS23 ©Getty

Secondly, green is one colour that suits all skin tones and hair colours, meaning it's a flattering shade for everyone. For a luxe feel, tones of emerald and dark bottle green make a great eveningwear option, while brighter tones are perfect for parties and everyday outfits. Try going monochromatic with it, wearing head-to-toe green or mixing and matching different shades of the same colour. Pastel green will be perfect for spring, while punchy green tones will be ideal for your holiday wardrobe come summer.

