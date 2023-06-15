  1. Home
These Are The Best Green Outfits For The Summer Season

Make sure you wear your greens.

by Julia Harvey |
If you normally wear a combination of grey, black and navy, you might be looking to branch out with some fresh outfit ideas for summer 2023. If that sounds like you, might we suggest green? Not only is it one of the most optimistic shades on the spectrum, but it was spotted everywhere at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

©Getty

Green outfits cropped up on the catwalks as well as the pavements outside the shows. We saw suiting in apple green, cool-girl knitwear in pistachio and handbags in zesty lime; all are a perfect way to inject a little colour into any outfit.

Stine Goya SS23 ©Stine Goya

So, why is green a great go-to shade? Well for starters, it's bang on trend. For summer 2023, green was spotted across catwalks far and wide. For Copenhagen-based label Stine Goya, it was all about fine-knit ribbed dresses in a shade of Granny Smith. Sportmax, meanwhile, opted for sherbet shades of chartreuse, while Molly Goddard, famous for her maximalist take on tulle, brought the neon.

Sportmax SS23 ©Getty

Secondly, green is one colour that suits all skin tones and hair colours, meaning it's a flattering shade for everyone. For a luxe feel, tones of emerald and dark bottle green make a great eveningwear option, while brighter tones are perfect for parties and everyday outfits. Try going monochromatic with it, wearing head-to-toe green or mixing and matching different shades of the same colour. Pastel green will be perfect for spring, while punchy green tones will be ideal for your holiday wardrobe come summer.

1. Bottega, Padded Cassette Bag

Bottega, Padded Cassette Bag

Bottega has its own, very specific, shade of green. If you want a piece of the action, opt for the

Bottega, Padded Cassette Bag
2. Reiss, Green Blazer

Reiss, Green Blazer

Give your wardrobe a bold colour update with this blazer.

Reiss, Green Blazer
3. Pretty Lavish, Cowl Satin Dress

Pretty Lavish, Cowl Satin Dress

Forget [vanilla

Pretty Lavish, Cowl Satin Dress
4. Ganni, Mohair Scarf

Ganni, Mohair Scarf

Accessories have to be easiest way way to infuse colour into your everyday style. This mohair

Ganni, Mohair Scarf
5. COS, Green High-Waisted Trousers

COS, Green Trousers

COS hit the nail on the head with these trousers. Picture them paired with a white tee and some

COS, Green Trousers
