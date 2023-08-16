Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy’s Ex-Creative Director, Is Collaborating With Uniqlo On A Major New Collection

One thing is for certain, if Clare Waight Keller - the former creative director of Givenchy and mastermind behind Meghan Markle’s wedding dress - announces a collaboration with the Japanese high-street giant Uniqlo, you don’t walk. You run.

Courtesy of Uniqlo

The good news, then? Better strap on your running gear because the designer and the clothing conglomerate have just broken the news about a new collection called Uniqlo , headed by the Birmingham-born designer, she's following in the footsteps of Jil Sander, Jonathan Anderson and Christophe Lemaire who have previously collaborated with the retailer.

She took to Instagram to announce the news, writing ‘So excited to introduce the launch of my new label UNIQLO ' alongside a slideshow of what to expect.

It wouldn’t be a CWK collection if it didn’t feature the designer’s signature flou dresses, which we fell in love with during her tenures at Chloé and Givenchy. What’s more? Corduroy tailoring, pleated skirts and a seriously great trench have us on the edge of our seats, impatiently waiting for the temperatures to drop (even further).

Courtesy of Uniqlo

Needless to say, we’re thrilled. In the run-up to the collection, Grazia was granted an exclusive preview, and it didn’t disappoint. Versatile layering pieces meet Uniqlo’s state-of-the-art quality. In short, it’s the ultimate capsule wardrobe. Set to launch mid-September, the 39-piece-strong collection, sold exclusively in the women's department, will be available in-stores and on Uniqlo.com. Watch this space.