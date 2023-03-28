The Secret Messages Behind Shiv Roy’s Succession Wardrobe

Succession is back. And like a host of sunny-faced daffodils, conniving power plays among the most dysfunctional family on TV (which is saying something) are about to spring up left, right and centre. In terms of fashion, it's very glossy, very 0.01%. And at the eye of that particular storm is Shiv Roy, played by Sarah Snook.

When the show was in the midst of its second season, Michelle Matland, Succession's longstanding costume designer, explained how her wardrobe was emblematic of the choices she made in relation to the family business. Working outside of the company in season one, Shiv wore softer pieces in pastels or autumnal hues (she even knotted a silk scarf around her neck at one point), only to trade it all in for crisp and clever tailoring, largely in a spectrum of expensive neutrals, when she joined the family empire in season two. Her hair, initially styled in loose waves, was shorn into a more severe (and perhaps more low-maintenance) bob in the second season.

©HBO

Speaking to theNew Yorker, Matland referred to this 'new armor': structured, tailored pieces from The Row, Stella McCartney, Armani, and Max Mara. This is power dressing for the modern age, with Shiv (via Matland) choosing clothes with a quiet power, denoting an understanding of personal style and fashion credentials without straying into flashy territory. It was a uniform of sorts - sumptuous yet sensible separates that didn't distract her or the viewer from her ultimate goal: succession.

If she did step out of that box, it was usually for a reason. At her mother's wedding, Shiv wore a white floral dress from Ted Baker. As we noted at the time, there's nothing wrong with Ted Baker. Having said that, a high street brand is a bit of a left-field choice for a woman who has enough money to buy the entire inventory of Net-a-Porter. The only conclusion is that it must have been a kind of middle finger to her ghastly mother, Caroline, played by Harriet Walter. The message? 'I could have worn Oscar de la Renta, but thought, nah you're alright.'

©HBO

From the trailer, Shiv is singing a similar style tune with classic polo necks, grey tailoring and plenty of neutrals (is she the ultimate 'vanilla girl' or 'vanilla woman'?). In the first episode, however, she wears a tank top and stretch-waist trousers with a caramel-coloured blazer. A bit of a curveball from the woman that looks like she sleeps in double-breasted suiting to allow more time for scheming, but it could be a sign of what's to come as the 'children' unite against Logan.