Did Princess Charlotte Just Copy Kate Middleton’s Favourite Style Trick?

It involves polka dots.

Princess Charlotte Kate Middleton
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

When your mum is Kate Middleton - and your great grandmother is the Queen - you've probably got more choice than most when it comes to family heirlooms of a fashion nature. But while she's waiting to raid the Crown Jewels, Princess Charlotte has been busy talking a leaf out of her mum's style playbook.

Ahead of the women's football final last night, Princess Charlotte sent a good luck message to the Lionesses. Sitting next to her dad, she wore a polka dot tee from Losan, a childrenswear brand based in Spain. Its pattern and colour palette immediately reminded us of a certain someone's dress at Wimbledon. Kate watched the men's singles final wearing a polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich, which must have been the inspiration behind Princess Charlotte's T-shirt.

Princess Charlotte Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton at Wimbledon ©Getty

Middleton, after all, is the official patron of polka dots. She has several spotted dresses by Alessandra Rich - and always chooses to wear them for special occasions. Could spots be some sort of lucky charm? Maybe, maybe not, but they worked for the Lionesses.

