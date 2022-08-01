Did Princess Charlotte Just Copy Kate Middleton’s Favourite Style Trick?

When your mum is Kate Middleton - and your great grandmother is the Queen - you've probably got more choice than most when it comes to family heirlooms of a fashion nature. But while she's waiting to raid the Crown Jewels, Princess Charlotte has been busy talking a leaf out of her mum's style playbook.

Ahead of the women's football final last night, Princess Charlotte sent a good luck message to the Lionesses. Sitting next to her dad, she wore a polka dot tee from Losan, a childrenswear brand based in Spain. Its pattern and colour palette immediately reminded us of a certain someone's dress at Wimbledon. Kate watched the men's singles final wearing a polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich, which must have been the inspiration behind Princess Charlotte's T-shirt.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon ©Getty

Middleton, after all, is the official patron of polka dots. She has several spotted dresses by Alessandra Rich - and always chooses to wear them for special occasions. Could spots be some sort of lucky charm? Maybe, maybe not, but they worked for the Lionesses.