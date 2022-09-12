All The Unexpected Style Lessons You’ve Learnt From King Charles Without Even Realising It

The Queen taught us many style lessons during her reign. Never be afraid of neon-bright colours. Find a favourite handbag. Always match your hat to your coat to your umbrella. But what about King Charles? Did he inherit if not her sense of style exactly then an innate flair when it comes to getting dressed? The answer appears to be yes. He doesn't need to worry about weighing down the hemline of his dresses, of course, but that doesn't mean he hasn't developed his own personal foibles when it comes to fashion.

He is, for example, an avid rewearer of clothes - perhaps even more so than his sister, Princess Anne, and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. According to an interview with Australia's Financial Review, which was quoted in the Daily Mail, he's a big believer in making things last. 'I have always believed in trying to keep as many of my clothes and shoes going for as long as possible (some go back to 1971 and one jacket to 1969) - through patches and repairs - and in this way I tend to be in fashion once every 25 years,' he quipped at the time. (The shoes in question are most likely from John Lobb, who is known to be his cobbler of choice, while the jacket could be his double-breasted tweed coat from Anderson & Sheppard.)

'It is extraordinary how fashions change and, speaking as someone who, on the whole, hates throwing away things without finding another use for them or mending them, I couldn't be more delighted if, at last, there is a growing awareness of the urgent need to get away from the 'throwaway society' and to move towards a more 'circular economy'.'

As a well-known environmental advocate, King Charles is an active campaigner for wool (a 100% biodegradable material) and even collaborated on a fashion collection made from nettle plants, harvested from Highgrove House, with Vin + Omi. In 2020, he also put his name to his first fashion line. A partnership between YOOX Net-a-Porter, the online retailer, and his charity, The Prince's Foundation, it was an 18-piece womenswear and menswear collection with sustainable credentials at its heart.

What fashion trends will define the reign of King Charles? None at all if he has anything to do with it.