The Brand Loved By Kylie Jenner, Rihanna And Doja Cat Is Now Available To Rent From £20

At this year's Grammy Awards, Doja Cat arrived carrying a see-through bag made of sculpted glass. You could tell from the accessory's shape - oval like an egg with a thick top-handle - that it would have cult appeal (joining the likes of Jacquemus' Le Chiquito, Loewe's Puzzle, and Dior's Saddle; bags that are instantly recognisable from their distinct physique). Doja Cat's masterpiece, the so-called Swipe, was from Coperni. It's one of the hottest brands on the 'gram right now with a fan club including Rihanna, Emrata and Kylie Jenner. The Swipe has more than lived up to expectations. It's basically the coolest bag to own right now - and you could carry one from just £35.
That's right. Coperni has just dropped on one of our favourite rental sites, Rotaro, with a edited collection of micro dresses and bags that is guaranteed to get you in the party spirit for one last time this summer. Three Swipe bags are available to rent - one baby blue for £35, one neon green and pink for £40, and one light pink diamanté for £45 - and each would make the perfect cherry on top of any wedding guest outfit. There's also a fluro green crop top - the very same worn by Rihanna, who chose the silver version for a party earlier this year - which was worn on the catwalk by Paloma Elsesser. (Pair with a jersey maxi skirt and - what else? - the Swipe.) What are you waiting for? Get swiping on Rotaro.