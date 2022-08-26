The Brand Loved By Kylie Jenner, Rihanna And Doja Cat Is Now Available To Rent From £20

At this year's Grammy Awards, Doja Cat arrived carrying a see-through bag made of sculpted glass. You could tell from the accessory's shape - oval like an egg with a thick top-handle - that it would have cult appeal (joining the likes of Jacquemus' Le Chiquito, Loewe's Puzzle, and Dior's Saddle; bags that are instantly recognisable from their distinct physique). Doja Cat's masterpiece, the so-called Swipe, was from Coperni. It's one of the hottest brands on the 'gram right now with a fan club including Rihanna, Emrata and Kylie Jenner. The Swipe has more than lived up to expectations. It's basically the coolest bag to own right now - and you could carry one from just £35.