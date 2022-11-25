Pandora’s Black Friday Sale Is The Perfect Opportunity To Buy Thoughtful Christmas Presents

As Christmas approaches and thoughts go to spending more time with our friends and family, there's no doubt that you might already be wondering what to buy your nearest and dearest as a token of your love. You can never go wrong with jewellery – it's personal, pretty and shows you've made an effort.

Pandora's Black Friday sale is once again here and, with 30% off selected lines and 20% off everything else, there's plenty of gift ideas, from hoops that can be hung with charms to mesh bracelets that have enduring appeal. You can even treat yourself at the same time and if you needed any more encouragement to self-gift, you might be interested to know that the brand has a virtual try-on service...

Gallery SHOP: The Best Deals In Pandora's Black Friday Sale 1 of 10 This heart-clasp bracelet is selling fast at only £44. 2 of 10 Pandora's tennis bracelet would make a lovely gift for a special someone. 3 of 10 This Wishbone Ring can be worn solo or with a stack of other delicate pieces. 4 of 10 The infinity knot might be a time-honoured symbol of love, but it also makes a cute ring, right? 5 of 10 Chain-link necklaces are everywhere at the moment so why not try a bracelet instead? 6 of 10 These hoop earrings can hold up to three charms so you can dress them up or down as required. 7 of 10 This mixed metal bracelet will make a subtle statement. 8 of 10 This delicate gold-plated ring is perfect for the friend or family member who prefers every day jewellery. 9 of 10 This Pavé Ring, meanwhile, is great for party season. 10 of 10 This mesh bracelet has the classic appeal of a watch strap.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 lands on Friday 25 November, but deals will run throughout November as well as across the weekend. We'll be updating this page with all of the best deals from Pandora when they are announced, so check back.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

This huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping. Now that it’s moved over to the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything, not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers. Cyber Monday continues after Black Friday and is another chance to grab a good deal before Christmas.

How much does delivery cost on Pandora?

Standard delivery is free and takes 7-9 working days. You can opt for express delivery which is £5.99 and has a delivery estimate of 2-4 working days. If you are ordering from Pandora Brilliance, free delivery will automatically be selected, which takes 2-4 days, and a signature will be required upon delivery.

