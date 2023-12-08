Moët & Chandon Rings In The Festive Season At The Harrods Champagne Bar

There’s nothing quite like toasting to the festive season with some bubbles. Combine a cheery afternoon of Christmas shoppingwith a fresh glass of Moët & Chandon champagne and you’ll find yourself in the ultimate seasonal mood before even turning your OOO on.

Moët & Chandon's champagne bar in Harrods

And where better to follow suit than Moët & Chandon’s champagne bar, located in the heritage department store Harrods in London’s Knightsbridge? To mark the occasion, the bar introduced a new champagne cocktail menu - featuring three new merry libations - complete with expertly paired food bites.

Alexa Chung and 16Arlington's Marco Capaldo

What’s more, to celebrate the new offering, Moët & Chandon is hosting an ‘in conversation’ with designer and founder of London fashion brand 16Arlington, Marco Capaldo, followed by Champagne serves at the bar. Capaldo, who’s recently dressed Alexa Chungin a showstopping metal sequin gown for this year’s Fashion Awards, will be joined by Grazia’s senior fashion features editor, Henrik Lischke, to discuss the designer’s career in fashion as well as his exclusive occasion wear capsule for the department store.