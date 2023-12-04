You’ve Got To See Alexa Chung’s Sequinned Dress At The Fashion Awards 2023

Only Alexa Chung - the queen of indie cool - could make head-to-toe sequins look anything but naff. In fact, she completely stole the show at tonight's The Fashion Awards, wearing a metallic dress made of overlapping paillettes so large that the overall effect was approaching high-fashion armour.

Its designer was 16Arlington's Marco Capaldo, a rising star who was this year's recipient of the prestigious BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. The tank-shaped top (effortlessly lo-fi) contrasted to perfection with the heavily sequinned panniers (elegantly dramatic). As something of a style maestro, Chung kept it cool in the accessories department, with a cocktail ring that was enough of a statement to not require earrings and simple pointed pumps. 10 out of 10.