Pamela Anderson Leans Into Her New Look At The Fashion Awards 2023

Despite the bitter temperatures and persistent drizzle, a coat is a rare sighting on the red carpet indeed. No, you're much more likely in this day and age to see bare arms, slivers of stomach and maybe even boobs. Pamela Anderson, however, decided take a difference approach at tonight's The Fashion Awards. Arriving in head-to-toe cream, the model-author was quiet luxury personified, wearing a white blouse, wide-leg trousers and a cream blazer that meant she looked warmer than roughly 95% of the other attendees.

Pamela Anderson at The Fashion Awards 2023 ©Getty

As well as getting it right when it came to the atmospheric conditions, Anderson also decided to dial down her make-up. Her hair was tied back in a simple ponytail that framed her face, which incidentally looked free of obvious make-up. It's a continuation of the pared-back look that she's been adopting at recent appearances since Paris Fashion Week, when she sat on the front row wearing a fabulous outfit with minimal-to-none maquillage at Vivienne Westwood.

She later explained her decision in a video interview with French Vogue: 'I didn't come to Paris Fashion Week and think: I'm not going to wear any make-up. I just thought, I don't know, something just kind of came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.'

Pamela Anderson attends Vivienne Westwood ©Getty