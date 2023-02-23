The 2001 Skirt-Over-Trousers Trend Is Back – But Would You Wear It Again?

We know what you're thinking, how is this possible? Well, considering bodycon dresses have made a return and court heels are back, it was only a matter of time before the skirt-over-trousers look reared its head on the catwalks (and IRL) for 2023. So, who's responsible for this one? Fendi. Creative director, Kim Jones, is all for breaking boundaries after taking over the helm from the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2020. And for his autumn/winter 23 show at Milan Fashion Week, he heroed the controversial duo – in the form of leather and tailored iterations – on the runway. We're getting flashbacks of seeing skirts added over trousers the first time round on the likes of Brandy.

Fendi autumn/winter 2023/2024 ©Getty

In 2001, Brandy wore flared embellished trousers with a mini skirt, bandeau top and upper arm bangles. And we're pretty sure so many teenage girls would have recreated this look for the school disco.

Brandy at the BET Awards in 2001 ©Getty

Moving onto 2005, Disney star Ashley Tisdale made a case for boot-cut jeans worn with a sequin skirt, double T-shirts and basically any jewellery she could possibly find. While we're not sure this was ever a great look, it is certainly one to create nostalgia.

Ashley Tisdale at a premiere in 2005 ©Getty

After around 2005, the skirt-over-trousers look took a hiatus for a good decade. That was until supermodel Gigi Hadid bought it back during Milan Fashion Week in 2016 – wearing ripped jeans with a mini skirt worn with a classic knit and loafers. And guess what? We didn't hate it.

Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week in 2016 ©Getty

Even though the likes of Zara and H&M created iterations throughout 2016 and 2017, they never really became a thing again. But for 2023, this outfit pairing is already being spotted not only on the runway at Fendi, but on style insiders everywhere – yep, really!

Imani Randolph has worn a pleated skirt (as seen at Fendi) over matching beige trousers. The rainbow jumper, fluffy bag and trainers keeps it very Y2K.

Noor has also tried it out with a kilt skirt (Alexa Chung has also wore one during LFW – a mini trend, maybe) with tighter split-hem trousers. And we've got to say, we like it.

While you could easily add your favourite skirt over trousers or jeans, if you don't want to DIY then the likes of Urban Outfitters and ASOS already has sets. Love it or hate it, this is the new (old) co-ord making a comeback for 2023.