Celebrity Spotting At Milan Fashion Week: See Who’s On The Front Row

London Fashion Week is over which can only mean that it's the turn of the glamour capital, Milan, to takeover. After a relatively subdued LFW (although, don't get me wrong, the designers who showed certainly delivered) the fashion pack have now descended on Italy - in a flurry of fabulous-ness, naturally.

While LFW saw a host of cult favourites and punk-ish newcomers - I'm looking at you Chopova Lowena, S.S. Daley and Chet Lo - come through with beautiful collections in the eclectic spirit of London, Milan will see some of the biggest fashion houses take to the runways.

Alongside the supers who will soon be sauntering down the catwalks, we've got our eyes fixed firmly on the front row for some serious celeb spotting. Already we've seen the new spring/summer collection from Fendi, whose show of soft corals and Granny Smith greens made the perfect spring colour palette - and fashion's current favourite, Diesel, who invited a swarm of Milanese students along for the ride. With the likes of Prada, Gucci and Versace (to name a few!) still to show, we're sure to be treated to some star-studded shoulder-rubbing not only on the front row but up and down the chic Italian streets, too.

Lily Allen, arrived to Fendi today sporting new tousled bob and Fendi overcoat, while Jourdan Dunn, wearing a look straight from their autumn/winter collection, also hot-footed it straight from LFW to attend the show in true supermodel style.

