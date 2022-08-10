Marilyn Monroe: 20 Of Her Most Iconic Style Moments Just Because

From that iconic white dress (flying towards the sky over a subway grate) to high-waisted swimwear that looks as good today as it did then, Marilyn Monroe is easily the most famous star from Hollywood's so-called golden age. Although she has always been an undeniable fashion icon, the upcoming launch of Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, set to be released in late September this year, has got us thinking back to some of our favourite fashion moments that will live rent-free on our inspo boards forever.

While Barbiecore is reigning supreme right now, it was Monroe who provided the original hot-pink style inspiration from her role in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, way back in the 1953. The fuchsia satin strapless gown, complete with matching opera gloves and giant bow, was designed by William Travilla and remains one of the most famous costumes of film history. Naturally, the look wouldn't be complete without a serious set of diamond jewellery, she was singing Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, after all!

Of course we can't not mention Kim Kardashian, who stepped out in Monroe's iconic, figure-hugging beaded gown, which was originally worn when the star sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, to attend the 2022 Met Gala (the outfit choice caused quite a stir earlier this year).

Whether she was modelling as Norma Jean (her real name) in the ‘40s or championing the bikini in the '50s – we’ve charted the best fashion moments from Marilyn Monroe, just for your enjoyment...

Gallery Marilyn Monroe's Best Style Moments 1 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Wearing a cheerful cherry-printed dress on The Misfits set and chatting with then-husband, playwright Arthur Miller. 2 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Miss Monroe at just 21 years-old, and newly-signed to 20th Century-Fox, in 1947. 3 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Only Marilyn Monroe could make a potato sack look sexy. 4 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Looking fresh-faced, and sporting slightly longer curls, in 1949. 5 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Rocking high-waisted bikini bottoms (a favourite '50s silhouette) for a photoshoot in agent Johnny Hyde's back garden. 6 of 20 Looking like the epitome of Hollywood's golden age in a strapless gown and fur stole to celebrate the release of How To Marry A Millionaire. 7 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Posing as 'Miss Morale of the Marine Corps' in 1950. 8 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Making a case for wearing stiletto heels with your bathing suit in 1949. Well, why not? 9 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Smiling for the cameras - and wearing the most glamorous in-flight attire - at a New York airport. 10 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Rallying the troops in 1954, with a sizzling rendition of Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend. 11 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Catching a flight to Chicago - and starting the trend for 'airport chic' - in 1959. 12 of 20 CREDIT: Getty On the set of her last film, Something's Got To Give, in 1962. 13 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Channeling the classic '50s pin-up at a charity benefit in 1955. 14 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Marilyn Monroe singing happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 has to be one of the greatest gifts of all time. Her Jean Louis gown (embellished with 2,500 rhinestones) fetched a whopping $1.2million at auction in 1999. 15 of 20 CREDIT: Getty William Travilla's hot pink dress became a silver screen icon after that Marilyn moment in 1953's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. 16 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Donning deckchair stripes on the beach in 1947. 17 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Wearing chic black tailoring - and sandals that look very new season Bottega Veneta - on the set of 1953's noir thriller Niagara. 18 of 20 CREDIT: Getty So much gets written about her luminous bleached locks, but doesn't she have the most shapely eyebrow arch? 19 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Modelling a yellow bikini, and her natural brunette hair, in the '40s. 20 of 20 CREDIT: Getty Wearing a strapless silk dress, and her signature shawl and strapless gown combo, in 1954.