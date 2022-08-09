Netflix’s Dating and Related: Is This The Most Awkward Dating Show Ever?

From Love Is Blind to Too Hot To Handle, Netflix are the champions of making chaotic dating shows and this time is no different. The streaming service might have just created the most unique yet awkward dating show ever. Listen to this: a group of 16 sexy singles (from the UK, USA and Norway) show up to a villa in the south of France looking to find love. The surprising twist is that people arrive in pairs and just so happen to be related. The concept of the show involves siblings side by side, helping each other on their quest for love (and the $100,000 prize). It's hosted by star of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, Melinda Berry.

The internet has already expressed its confusion at the concept of the show and we have many questions ourselves. Will the siblings wingman each other or will they sabotage their potential new relationships by bringing up every embarrassing thing their brother or sister has ever done? And perhaps the real question is will it fill our Love Island shaped hole?

Netflix's synopsis is certainly intriguing: 'Imagine you’re on a first date. The ambience is just right, and you’re on your second glass of bubbles. Your date leans in to whisper something cute in your ear. Just as sparks begin to fly, you notice something in your periphery: It’s your brother, sitting in the corner, watching you. No, this is not a scene from a fever dream you had once — it’s Dated & Related, a brand-new dating series in which pairs of siblings (and one enthusiastic set of cousins) see each other’s love lives up close and personal as they search for their soulmates.' Producers have also explained that the show will see siblings get pretty involved — i.e., 'more than just showing them your dating-app profile.' What could possibly go wrong?

Who is in the Dating and Related cast?

Netflix have yet to release loads of details about the family members - but we do have some exclusive pictures and the basics!

Gallery Dated and Related cast 1 of 6 CREDIT: Netflix Ages: 20 and 22

The spontaneous Bajor sisters are from Texas, USA. Mady is an advertising student and Lily is a cocktail waitress and student. 2 of 6 CREDIT: Netflix Ages: 30 years old.

Twin brothers Kaz and Kieran come from Essex, in the UK. Kaz is a firefighter and Kieran is a banking consultant. 3 of 6 CREDIT: Netflix Ages: 27 years old

They are the only cousins in the group but are still just as ready to help each other find love. The pair are from New Jersey, USA. Jason works as a lifeguard and jet ski instructor and Chris is a server and surf instructor. 4 of 6 CREDIT: Netflix Ages: 25 and 21 years old.

The siblings-plus-best friends are from Florida, USA. Dyman, who is 25 years old, works as a medical assistant and 21 year old Deyon is a HR manager and sports model. 5 of 6 Ages: 29 years-old.

Twin sisters Diana and Nina are from Oslo, Norway. The 29-year-old twins both work as jewellery specialists. 6 of 6 CREDIT: Netflix Ages: 23 and 28 years old.

The Roppos are from Washington, USA. 23 year old Corrina is a music teacher and 28 year old Joey customs brokerage manager.

Is there a trailer for Dating and Related?

Yes, be prepared to be entertained or disturbed ...

When does Dating and Related air?