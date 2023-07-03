All The News From Haute Couture Week In Paris

Gallery SEE: All The News From Haute Couture Week

Beginning Haute Couture Week with a decided bang, Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry was inspired by 'an impossible wardrobe' for his latest collection. This particular look - which featured a gold breastplate worn with expertly applied peacock blue make-up by Pat McGrath - had a moment on social media. But far from wanting to 'break the internet', Roseberry was aiming for impact that's slightly more long-lasting. 'I wanted this collection to be aggressively, unmistakably human - and to be rooted in artistic references that feel timeless. To dress, decorate, but most importantly, to create, is as primitive as any instinct we have,' he said in the show notes.