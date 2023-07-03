All The News From Haute Couture Week In Paris

Haute Couture Week has kicked off today, with the great and glamorous descending on Paris. First up was Schiaparelli, the brand who has managed to position itself as the cool woman's red carpet outfitter of choice with a fan club including Adele, Margot Robbie, Michaela Coel, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jessie Buckley and Beyoncé. That's quite a list of A-listers.
For today's show, Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry was inspired by the idea of 'an impossible wardrobe'. Elaborating in the press notes, Roseberry said: 'I wanted to make an impossible wardrobe - impossible not because it’s not wearable, but because it’s so extraordinary.' Unlike previous seasons or collections, the creative director admitted that most of the looks had come together in the days leading up to the show as opposed to being designed as one complete outfit. 'This approach felt like a revelation,' he said.
The front row was an unsurprisingly fabulous affair. Cardi B, wearing a scene-stealingly large fluffy collared coat, sat as close as she possibly could to fashion favourite Tracee Ellis Ross.
Beginning Haute Couture Week with a decided bang, Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry was inspired by 'an impossible wardrobe' for his latest collection. This particular look - which featured a gold breastplate worn with expertly applied peacock blue make-up by Pat McGrath - had a moment on social media. But far from wanting to 'break the internet', Roseberry was aiming for impact that's slightly more long-lasting. 'I wanted this collection to be aggressively, unmistakably human - and to be rooted in artistic references that feel timeless. To dress, decorate, but most importantly, to create, is as primitive as any instinct we have,' he said in the show notes.