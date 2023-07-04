Chanel Shuts Down The River Seine For Its Spectacular Couture Show

As far as French icons go, it’s hard to know what’s got more pulling power: the Eiffel Tower or Coco Chanel. So it made sense that for the AW23 Couture show, Chanel lent into its Parisian heritage. The setting was almost cinematic. Specially built stalls featuring biographies of Coco Chanel, paintings of Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis and postcards lined the show’s location - a stretch of the River Seine overlooked by the city’s most famous monument, the catwalk created by painting cobblestones in shades of pink.

Chanel Haute Couture ©Getty

Chanel would have planned the setting long before the recent protests and riots over the death of 17-year-old Nahel M at the hands of the police have dominated the news agenda. But, in context, it felt bittersweet: a presentation of the pretty, carefree scene in central Paris, even as President Macron continues to try and calm the situation in the suburbs.

Chanel Haute Couture ©Getty

Some have suggested that the political unrest should have put pause to the couture schedule. But with revenue in the French fashion market projected to reach $22bn in 2023, the industry is big business – and Chanel’s success is crucial to that. And so, as the famous phrase goes, the feeling is that the show(s) must go on.

Lupita Nyong’o at Chanel ©Getty

And so Chanel ambassadors Sofia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis were joined by Daisy Jones and the Six duo Camila Morrone and Riley Keough, as well as Lupita Nyong’o, to watch from the front row. But whilst the new-gen of American actresses would no doubt have ear-marked some of the long, elegant black dresses for red carpets to come, this collection seemed as much geared around the couture clients wanting to stock their wardrobes with the most exquisite, but wearable, Chanel classics.

Camila Morrone at Chanel ©Getty

There were sensible looking A-line skirt suits created in the most unsensible fabrics: white cashmere, silver-flecked tweeds and gold brocade worthy of attention from the 1%. Many featured 3D embroidery of flowers and fruit exquisitely hand-stitched by the artisans who work out of the Parisian ateliers – designed to preserve the craftsmanship synonymous with couture and Chanel. There were a surprising number of coats, some sweeping along the cobblestones, others hitting primly at the knee and even a red tweed button-down jacket that one model wore to walk her dog down the catwalk. If there was another sign this collection was designed for grown-up women, albeit wealthy ones who can afford to make Chanel Couture their outerwear of choice, it was in the casting. Caroline de Maigret, the 48-year-old model and music producer, opened the show, which went on to feature a diverse range of models – still depressingly rare when it comes to fashion shows, let alone couture.

Vanessa Paradis at Chanel ©Getty