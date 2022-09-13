All The Best Dressed Stars At The Emmy Awards 2022

Zendaya set the tone for last night's Emmy Awards. Not only did she make history as the youngest-ever recipient of not one but two awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but her ball gown, a swooshing and strapless number from Valentino, lent towards Old Hollywood. According to her stylist and image architect, Law Roach, the dress was based on an archival gown from the late 1980s - yet another example of something old taking today's red carpet by storm.

Other stars also wore dramatic black dresses. Elle Fanning chose another strapless satin gown, this time designed by the costumer of The Great, Sharon Long, the show in which she's currently starring as Catherine the Great. Issa Rae's Sergio Hudson gown, a strappy black and white number with an elegant keyhole cut-out, looked throughly modern yet classic, while Ozark's Julia Garner, who won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, wore black velvet Gucci. Sheryl Lee Ralph, last but definitely not least, who won for her role in Abbott Elementary, wore a black gown with a hot red lining that she matched to a mini box bag.

There were also some colourful moments, with stars arriving in bold and brilliant jewel tones. Sandra Oh wore violet sequins. Angela Bassett arrived in sumptuous yellow. Jennifer Coolidge, who won for her unforgettable turn in The White Lotus, chose emerald green. And we can't not mention Lizzo, who won for Outstanding Competition Program, and is the master of making tulle look cool. Keep scrolling for all the best dressed stars at the Emmys.