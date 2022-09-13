  1. Home
All The Best Dressed Stars At The Emmy Awards 2022

From Lizzo to Zendaya...

Lizzo Emmys 2022
by Natalie Hammond |
Zendaya set the tone for last night's Emmy Awards. Not only did she make history as the youngest-ever recipient of not one but two awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, but her ball gown, a swooshing and strapless number from Valentino, lent towards Old Hollywood. According to her stylist and image architect, Law Roach, the dress was based on an archival gown from the late 1980s - yet another example of something old taking today's red carpet by storm.

Other stars also wore dramatic black dresses. Elle Fanning chose another strapless satin gown, this time designed by the costumer of The Great, Sharon Long, the show in which she's currently starring as Catherine the Great. Issa Rae's Sergio Hudson gown, a strappy black and white number with an elegant keyhole cut-out, looked throughly modern yet classic, while Ozark's Julia Garner, who won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, wore black velvet Gucci. Sheryl Lee Ralph, last but definitely not least, who won for her role in Abbott Elementary, wore a black gown with a hot red lining that she matched to a mini box bag.

There were also some colourful moments, with stars arriving in bold and brilliant jewel tones. Sandra Oh wore violet sequins. Angela Bassett arrived in sumptuous yellow. Jennifer Coolidge, who won for her unforgettable turn in The White Lotus, chose emerald green. And we can't not mention Lizzo, who won for Outstanding Competition Program, and is the master of making tulle look cool. Keep scrolling for all the best dressed stars at the Emmys.

Gallery

Zendaya Emmys 2022
Issa Rae Emmys 2022
Amanda Seyfried Emmys 2022
Melanie Lynskey Emmys 2022
Julia Garner Emmys 2022
Reese Witherspoon Emmys 2022
Elle Fanning Emmys 2022
Hoyeon Jung Emmys 2022
Christina Ricci Emmys 2022
Rachel Brosnahan Emmys 2022
Angela Bassett Emmys 2022
Sasheer Zamata Emmys 2022
Nicole Byer Emmys 2022
Sydney Sweeney Emmys 2022
Chrissy Teigen Emmys 2022
Jasmin Savoy Brown Emmys 2022
Kerry Washington Emmys 2022
Rosario Dawson Emmys 2022
Juno Temple Emmys 2022
Kaitlyn Dever Emmys 2022
Keeley Hawes Emmys 2022
Sarah Paulson Emmys 2022
Ayo Edebiri Emmys 2022
Sandra Oh Emmys 2022
Lily James Emmys 2022
Connie Britton Emmys 2022
Jean Smart Emmys 2022
Quinta Brunson Emmys 2022
Sarah Niles Emmys 2022
Sheryl Lee Ralph Emmys 2022
Makiah Green Emmys 2022
Lizzo Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge Emmys 2022
Alex Borstein Emmys 2022
Ariana DeBose Emmys 2022
