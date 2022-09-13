Zendaya Makes History (Again) At The Emmys

Zendaya has made Emmys history once again, taking home her second win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria at the 2022 Emmys, having won the same award (for the same role) previously in 2020. The 26-year-old becomes the youngest two-time winner for acting in Emmys history, and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice.

Wearing a black Valentino gown and clutching her award, Zendaya, who plays the lead character Rue, who battles with addiction, thanked the cast and crew of Euphoria, as well as those who have shared their stories of addiction with her.

'Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much,' she said, accepting her award. 'Thank you to [ Euphoria creator ] Sam [ Levinson ] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.'

She continued: 'My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.'

The actress was up against stiff competition in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category which included Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show). Zendaya said she was 'honoured' to be beside the 'incredible actresses' in her category.