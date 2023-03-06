Is This The Secret Meaning Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s Favourite Accessory?

As filming for the Sex and the City spin-off continues, eagle-eyed And Just Like That fans have spotted the return of Carrie Bradshaw's favourite accessory. No, not the Manolos or one of Bradshaw's beloved Fendi Baguettes - no no, this is the return of the studded waist belt.

Since its initial debut during the first Sex And The City movie in 2008, the Streets Ahead belt has reappeared no less than four more times, each with a major storyline in tow.

As it seems to only pop up when rather important plot points are taking place and with its tough black leather and sharp silver studs, could this be Carrie's fashion take on armour? In its first outing, Bradshaw and Big are out apartment shopping, quite the momentous occasion for Carrie, who has been trying to get her beau to commit for years.

The second appearance arrives while revealing that she and Big have decided to tie the knot, and the next, when Carrie and Miranda spot Bradshaw's infamous bridal photoshoot while out shopping for Halloween costumes (witch or sexy kitten anyone?) just weeks after being jilted at the alter. Three, rather major, life events that would indeed require a little sartorial shield.

The final belt sighting was during episode three of AJLT, where Carrie receives some unexpected Natasha news, naturally sending Carrie into an absolutely chaotic tailspin. And so, you won't be surprised to hear that 'the belt' has again been spotted on Bradshaw while filming for the second series of And Just Like That. This time, SJP's usual uniform of wildly impractical daytime-wear has been switched out and a long tartan kilt, knitted cardigan and checked coat takes its place - a foray into TikTok's frazzled-English-woman aesthetic, perhaps?

