Why Victoria Beckham Is ‘Living The Dream Right Now’

During the height of the pandemic, Victoria Beckham made herself a promise: ‘If I get the opportunity to do another show. I am going to enjoy every single moment. I really am’.

She kept her word, and some, today unveiling her spring/summer 2023 collection on schedule at Paris Fashion Week; Beckham’s first catwalk show in nearly three years. And if she's missed them, so have we. A VB show is always an event, and didn't disappoint this season with the likes of Eva Longoria and Amber Valletta, plus of course, the family (including, yes, Brooklyn and wife Nicola). But a cadre of A-listers on your front row will only get you so far, and Beckham today showed clothes that were equally worthy of attention.

©Getty

‘I’m having a bit of a pinch me moment,’ a visibly excited Beckham said at a collection preview this morning. ‘To be an independent brand and to be living my dream right now, having my first show in Paris, I intend to fully enjoy it’.

©Getty

As she should. It’s a focused, clever collection that Beckham is understandably proud of. Elevated with an innate ease, it signifies not only an ever-growing confidence but an innate understanding of her brand. Fourteen years into the label, Beckham has her own design signatures. This season she wanted to respect those brand codes (the deliberately odd colours, the ever present menswear influence) while simultaneously pushing them, exploring something new.

That fresh perspective is down, in part, to her restructured atelier and design team. ‘I think you can really see how I felt inspired by my new team,’ she says of their de facto debut.

©Getty

It's panning out to be a good season for women with a bit of life experience in their back pocket, stories to tell, self-knowledge – and that’s something Beckham exemplifies, not only as a designer but as a businesswoman. Helming an independent brand, particularly one as scrutinised as hers, during the pandemic was tough. But she has been steadily evolving, launching leather goods and VB Body this year, merging the ready-to-wear and Victoria Victoria Beckham lines.

©Getty

One thing that often gets missed in Beckham’s collections is the playfulness (anyone remember the glitter boots?) and for SS23 she’s really dialled that up with the swishy fringing and tassels. Mini skirts are worn over knit bodies. Mannish blazers invite a closer look, deconstructed and backless. Latex gloves and tights add a dominatrix fission to proceedings. They are clothes designed to have fun in, whatever your version of that looks like.

©Getty

Another thing Beckham is feeling again? Sexy. ‘For a few seasons now I’ve wanted to celebrate who I am and I think it’s about showing off your body and being proud of that’. And another homecoming of sorts, she is feeling dresses again – knockout, do-it-all, own-the-room dresses, be it a ruffled bias-cut slip, asymmetric midi, or the one I immediately asked to pre-order a flirty, cheeky little number with cut-outs at the back and a ruched heart at the front. ‘Dresses are where I started and dresses are what I want to wear again!’ she said.

©Getty