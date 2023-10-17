  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Celeb Style

The Best Madonna Tour Outfits From Every Era, Guaranteed To Inspire Your Wardrobe

She's timeless – and so are these pieces.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023, in London, England.
by Piper Huxley |
Updated
1
Fitted sleeveless V-neck waistcoat. Contrast lining. Buttoned front.
Fitted Pinstripe Waistcoat
2
Miaou Campbell Corset
Miaou Campbell Corset
3
Mixed Dot Ruffle Georgette Blouse
Mixed Dot Ruffle Georgette Blouse
4
Maeve Puff-Sleeve Denim Bomber Jacket
Maeve Puff-Sleeve Denim Bomber Jacket
5
Tie Front Drawstring Georgette Blouse
Tie Front Drawstring Georgette Blouse
6
Valencia Bed Jacket
Valencia Bed Jacket
7
Purple Leather Zip Jacket
Purple Leather Zip Jacket
8
pink dress
Pink Bow Detail Midi Shirt Dress
9
madonna checkered dress
Checked Double Breasted Short Coat

If you’re one of the lucky few getting ready to see Madonna’s Worldwide tour this year, then you might just be looking for Madonna tour outfits. After all, no matter which era, album or music video, we're always looking to pay homage to the Queen of Pop. The sell-out Celebration Tour kicked off in London last week, and proves to be a fitting tribute to Madonna’s lengthy career, spanning four decades.

Known for wearing couture pieces from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier (responsible for the iconic cone bra), Vera Wang and Chanel to name but a few, the pop icon always looks the part, often seen in separates – from sultry co-ords to pinstriped waistcoat and trousers combo to a bedazzled LaCroix corset top.

And, it goes without saying, that Madonna is much more than her look. She's a rebel, a disrupter - and through her work, she’s broken down barriers of stigma, celebrating differences and turning the status quo on its head. We're in awe of her.

So, if you're seeking an outfit for Madonna’s Celebration Tour, consider some of our unapologetically Madonna-inspired pieces to express yourself (!) and pay tribute to the icon. Each piece speaks to a past concert, award show or red-carpet outfit. We’ve handpicked a selection of pieces that speak to every era – from Like A Virgin to Like A Prayer.

Best Madonna Tour Outfits

1. Fitted Pinstripe Waistcoat

Fitted sleeveless V-neck waistcoat. Contrast lining. Buttoned front.Zara / Getty
Price: £29.99

www.zara.com

Description

Waistcoats have come back in fashion just in time to celebrate Madonna's look from the

Fitted sleeveless V-neck waistcoat. Contrast lining. Buttoned front.
Price: £29.99

www.zara.com

2. Miaou Campbell Corset

Miaou Campbell CorsetSelfridges / Getty
Price: £285

www.selfridges.com

Description

Madonna is no stranger to an unusual corset. Perfect for paying tribute to her, this Miaou

Miaou Campbell Corset
Price: £285

www.selfridges.com

3. Mixed Dot Ruffle Georgette Blouse

Mixed Dot Ruffle Georgette BlouseKaren Millen / Getty
Price: £71.20 (was £89)

www.karenmillen.com

Description

Inspired by Gaultier look, Madonna wore some iconic polka dotting on her Blond Ambition tour,

Mixed Dot Ruffle Georgette Blouse
Price: £71.20 (was £89)

www.karenmillen.com

4. Maeve Puff-Sleeve Denim Bomber Jacket

Maeve Puff-Sleeve Denim Bomber JacketAnthropologie / Getty
Price: £98

www.anthropologie.com

Description

If you're a Madonna devotee, you're for sure aware of the Ray of Light era. With a denim jacket,

Maeve Puff-Sleeve Denim Bomber Jacket
Price: £98

www.anthropologie.com

5. Tie Front Drawstring Georgette Blouse

Best Confessions tour-inspired look

Tie Front Drawstring Georgette BlouseLily Silk / Getty
Price: £125

www.lilysilk.com

Description

During the Confessions tour, Madonna wore a Biblical-inspired ensemble, again by Jean Paul

Tie Front Drawstring Georgette Blouse
Price: £125

www.lilysilk.com

6. Valencia Bed Jacket

Valencia Bed JacketFree People / Getty
Price: £118

www.freepeople.com

Description

The Matador-era Madonna era became iconic for that mishap at the Brit Awards in 2015. And - for

Valencia Bed Jacket
Price: £118

www.freepeople.com

7. Purple Leather Zip Jacket

Purple Leather Zip JacketWolf and Badger / Getty
Price: £379

www.wolfandbadger.com

Description

At the MTV European Music Awards in 2005, Madonna was snapped in a purple bodysuit, matching

Purple Leather Zip Jacket
Price: £379

www.wolfandbadger.com

8. Pink Bow Detail Midi Shirt Dress

pink dressNew Look / Getty
Price: £75

www.riverisland.com

Description

Though the singer isn't known for a dress, this whimsical midi shirt dress speaks true to the

pink dress
Price: £75

www.riverisland.com

9. Checked Double Breasted Short Coat

madonna checkered dressM&S / Getty
Price: £240

www.revolve.com

Description

Next, we have this couture Givenchy look - snapped at the Costume Institute Gala for the Punk:

madonna checkered dress
Price: £240

www.revolve.com

When does the Madonna tour start?

Madonna’s sell-out Celebration Tour began at the O2 this weekend. She’s hopping over to Europe and then back to London for two more shows on December 5th and 6th at the O2 Arena.

Which era are you most excited to see?

Piper Huxley is a Homes, Gardens and Wellness Product Writer, specialising in homeware. When she’s not obsessing over the latest home decor trends, she’s doomscrolling somewhere.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us