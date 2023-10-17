The Best Madonna Tour Outfits From Every Era, Guaranteed To Inspire Your Wardrobe

If you’re one of the lucky few getting ready to see Madonna’s Worldwide tour this year, then you might just be looking for Madonna tour outfits. After all, no matter which era, album or music video, we're always looking to pay homage to the Queen of Pop. The sell-out Celebration Tour kicked off in London last week, and proves to be a fitting tribute to Madonna’s lengthy career, spanning four decades.

Known for wearing couture pieces from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier (responsible for the iconic cone bra), Vera Wang and Chanel to name but a few, the pop icon always looks the part, often seen in separates – from sultry co-ords to pinstriped waistcoat and trousers combo to a bedazzled LaCroix corset top.

And, it goes without saying, that Madonna is much more than her look. She's a rebel, a disrupter - and through her work, she’s broken down barriers of stigma, celebrating differences and turning the status quo on its head. We're in awe of her.

So, if you're seeking an outfit for Madonna’s Celebration Tour, consider some of our unapologetically Madonna-inspired pieces to express yourself (!) and pay tribute to the icon. Each piece speaks to a past concert, award show or red-carpet outfit. We’ve handpicked a selection of pieces that speak to every era – from Like A Virgin to Like A Prayer.

Best Madonna Tour Outfits

When does the Madonna tour start?

Madonna’s sell-out Celebration Tour began at the O2 this weekend. She’s hopping over to Europe and then back to London for two more shows on December 5th and 6th at the O2 Arena.

Which era are you most excited to see?