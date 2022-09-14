  1. Home
The Secret Messages Behind Kate Middleton’s Brooch And Earrings At Today’s Procession

The brooch belonged to the Queen.

by Natalie Hammond |
For today's procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a subtle yet sentimental tribute to the Queen. As the car, carrying her and Camilla, Queen Consort, drove past the crowds who had gathered to pay their respects, a brooch was clearly visible on her left lapel.

On closer inspection, it looks to be the diamond and pearl leaf brooch that belonged to the Queen, who loaned it to her granddaughter-in-law. According to The Court Jeweller, Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, was first seen wearing the brooch in 2017. The occasion was a sombre one as she and Prince William were visiting the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Belgium, to commemorate the Battle of Passchendaele.

The Princess of Wales, who was wearing a black dress coat and hat, also chose a pair of drop pearl earrings which used to belong to Princess Diana. The Collingwood earrings, with are made from diamonds as well as a teardrop-shaped pearl, are a favourite of Kate's. She wore them in the first official portrait of her William, which was unveiled earlier this year in June - and also to the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

