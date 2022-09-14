The Secret Messages Behind Kate Middleton’s Brooch And Earrings At Today’s Procession

For today's procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, paid a subtle yet sentimental tribute to the Queen. As the car, carrying her and Camilla, Queen Consort, drove past the crowds who had gathered to pay their respects, a brooch was clearly visible on her left lapel.

©Getty

On closer inspection, it looks to be the diamond and pearl leaf brooch that belonged to the Queen, who loaned it to her granddaughter-in-law. According to The Court Jeweller, Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, was first seen wearing the brooch in 2017. The occasion was a sombre one as she and Prince William were visiting the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Belgium, to commemorate the Battle of Passchendaele.

©Getty