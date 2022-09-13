The Crowns That You’ll See At The Queen’s Funeral And During The Period Of Mourning

Of all the symbols of our monarchy, none is more potent than the crown. What you might not have realised, however, is that several will play an important role during the period of mourning.

The Crown of Scotland ©Getty

At yesterday's vigil, held at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, a crown was placed on top of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. This was the Crown of Scotland, which, according to The Royal Family, is part of the oldest regalia in the British Isles, dating back to the late 15th and early 16th centuries. It weighs 1.64kg and was made in its present form for King James V, having been refashioned out of a damaged crown in 1540, by the goldsmith John Mosman. Unlike the English Crown Jewels, Oliver Cromwell failed in his attempt to destroy the Scottish Crown Jewels. They were smuggled out of Dunnottar Castle, near Aberdeen, and were buried until 1660.

The Imperial State Crown ©Getty