Timothée Chalamet Follows Barbie’s Pink Blueprint With A Wonderfully Wonka Wardrobe

Last night saw the cast of Wonka descend onto the red carpet for the London premiere of the film. The star of the show? Willy Wonka himself, Timothée Chalamet of course. Whilst there was no appearance from beau, Kylie Jenner, fans were treated to a shirtless Chalamet, who stepped out in a fuchsia pink velvet Tom Ford suit and a custom Cartier necklace.

Timothée Chalamet, 'Wonka' London Premiere ©Mike Marsland/WireImage

Whilst the Dune actor is well-versed in experimental red-carpet dressing - a backless silk top here, a silver Dior suit there - this velvet number is much more Wonka than Chalamet's usual cool-boy, indie-sleaze, almost-punk-but-not-quite aesthetic. This extension of the character into real life and onto the red-carpet is nothing new, lest we forget Margot Robbie's mammoth Barbie promo tour.

Timothée Chalamet, 'Wonka' Tokyo Premiere ©Shin Ishikawa/Getty

This time around, it's a Wonka-fied promo tour, expertly executed by Timothée Chalamet wearing eccentric Wonka-esque outfits and plenty of purple tones, in line with his on-screen character. So far we've had a wipe-clean lilac Prada look, complete with cartoonish white boots (an outfit that certainly wouldn't look out of place in Willy Wonka's closet) and a floor length latex coat. What's more, there was even a hint of Willy-Wonka-purple in his off-duty wardrobe, too.

©Getty