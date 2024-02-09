One Day Outfits: Where To Shop Ambika Mod’s Outfits From The Trending Netflix Show

One Day, the new Netflix limited series, has been much-anticipated. Based on the 2009 novel of the same name, this One Day adaptation – which follows 2011's film starring Anne Hathaway – tells the story of two students, Dexter Mayhew (played by Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (played by Ambika Mod), who meet on the day of their graduation from the University of Edinburgh. The pair share an instant connection, but - with the rest of their lives ahead of them - they soon embark on very separate paths. Each chapter finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.

©netflix

Mod and Woodall have previously played supporting roles in award-winning dramas, both giving performances which threatened to steal the show from the frontrunners. Mod stormed onto the scene with This Is Going To Hurt as Shruti, whilst Woodall plays his character Jack on White Lotus with charisma and nuance.

Set from the late '80s into the late noughties, Mod's character Emma certainly goes through a trend or two and the changing fashion, hairstyles and make-up truly help to build the world as something that feels lived-in and experienced. Where the first couple of episodes are defined by large shoulders, big hair and larger-than-life glasses, Emma defines herself through the '90s to the noughties with straightened hair, smooth lines and simple make-up.

SHOP: One Day Outfis - Emma Morley's Style, Worn By Ambika Mod

The Paisley Print Dress

©netflix

A staple of the '70s that made an unexpected resurgence in the fashion scene during the '90s, paisley is a gold-standard print. This dress feels like just the sort of thing you'd find in a vintage store and wear forever.

The Cardigan And Tartan Trouser Combo

©netflix

And easy, laid-back outfit, there's a way to do this without feeling like you're a student again.

The Red Satin Dress

©netflix

Emma's character nails the perfect wedding guest dress. We've got the ideal options for you below, with the same romantic red, high neckline and scooped shape.

The Party Dress

©netflix

Emma's graduation dress is the definition of '80s glam. Sheer fabric printed with polka dots, adaptations of this blue dress with a modern update are, thankfully, plentiful.

What Have One Day Reviews Said So Far?

The One Day reboot offers reparations for the 2011 film which was, sadly, a flop.

Carol Midgley at The Times wrote, 'I loved this adaptation, which is tender, funny, heartbreaking … and gorgeously shot.' She proceeded to give it a full five stars.

The BBC writer Neil Armstrong called One Day 'a perfectly judged adaptation of David Nicholls's bestselling 2009 novel' and warned viewers to 'prepare to laugh, prepare to cry, but don't miss it.' He has also given the series five stars.

In The Guardian, Chitra Ramaswamy wrote, 'Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall are extraordinary in this highly binge-able love story packed with magnificent nostalgia and a sublime soundtrack.'