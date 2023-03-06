Avril Lavigne’s Sk8ter-Girl Style Has Arrived At Paris Fashion Week

If you identify as a millennial, the soundtrack of your teenage angst probably consists of a whole lot of Avril Lavigne. A Y2K touchstone - who remembers trying to pull off her iconic white tank top with a neck tie combo? - and something of a grungier tonic to the era's squeaky-clean pop princesses, Avril was the girl we all wanted to be. And while we no longer live in a bedroom plastered with posters, some things never change because Avril Lavigne, wait for it, has arrived at Paris Fashion Week.

Avril Lavigne at Stella McCartney ©Getty

Spotted at a handful of the hottest shows - including Stella McCartney, Ottolinger and Courrèges - Avril has emerged as the undisputed fashion star of Paris. And the best news? Her sk8ter-girl style is still very much in play.

Avril Lavigne at Lanvin ©Getty

At Stella McCartney, she mixed cowboy boots with an ankle-sweeping faux-fur coat, slipping an oversized band tee worn as a mini dress underneath - all in her signature black. The sk8ter girl has grown up, certainly, but those grunge roots run deep. For Lanvin, she wore a single-breasted coat so long that it actually brushed the pavements outside the show with a chunky chain link necklace. The mood was a little bit Let Go, the album cover where she's wearing baggy black cargo pants and bulky trainers - again, all in black.

Avril Lavigne at Elie Saab ©Getty

Avril's version of a floral frock was her choice for Elie Saab, but, true to form, it was anything but saccharine. Made of leather, and styled with a matching bomber and towering platforms, it was the definition of grown-up grunge.

Avril Lavigne at Courrèges ©Getty