Strictly Come Dancing To Break Their Love Island Rule With Their Newest Contestant

Strictly Come Dancing is nearly back on our screens for another year of glitz and glam - and apparently the BBC show could be breaking one big rule with their newest rumoured contestant. It's been reported that the show has signed up reality star Zara McDermott as one of their celeb contestants, making the 26 year old the first Love Island star to appear.

Strictly Come Dancing has seen the likes of soap actors and sports stars compete for the glitter ball trophy, but reality stars are a different ball game. With the BBC previously thought to have a rule against reality TV stars appearing, Mark Wright was the first to break the mould in 2014 and later, Made In Chelsea' sJamie Laing solidified his fame on the show in 2020. Now, Love Island star Zara McDermott is said to be following in their footsteps - and she'll be the first Love Island star to dos o.

Talking to the MailOnline, a source explained how Zara could help attract a younger audience to the show. They said 'Zara is the perfect signing for Strictly. Not only is she beautiful and glamorous, but she is hardworking and will take being on the show very seriously.'

'She's absolutely loved the experience of documentary making and is over the moon to further her relationship with the BBC by signing up to Strictly.'

Why did the BBC previously hold a strict policy when it came to reality stars appearing on Strictly Come Dancing? Well, it was believed they may have an unfair advantage over other contestants. But this isn't to say the show has totally shunned reality stars with TOWIE's Mark Wright paired up with Karen Hauer in 2014 and fan favourite Jamie Laing taking to the stage again with Karen in 2020.

If Zara does appear on the show, she'll mark the first ever former islander to take to the Strictly stage.