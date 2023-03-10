Will Harry & Meghan Attend The Coronation?

As we draw closer to King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May there is one question we all want the answer to: will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be there?

In the wake of the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, and the revelations in Harry's memoir Spare, the Sussexes relationship with the Royal Family is said to be 'beyond rock-bottom' a source told Grazia.

So their attendance at the coronation is more loaded than ever: if they attend, it could be a symbolic step towards a public reconciliation; if they don't it could be interpreted as the end of any hope for a future relationship between the Sussexes and the Royals. Either choice makes a huge statement....

And whilst a spokesperson for the couple indicated that the both Meghan and Harry had received an invitation to the King's coronation, it's not yet been publicly confirmed whether they will attend.

There are two key factors that may influence Harry and Meghan's decision to be at the coronation. Firstly, the date of the coronation. Secondly, where they will stay if they come to the UK.

Will Prince Harry Attend the Coronation?

During his interview with ITV back in January, Harry said of his attendance 'There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.'

And whilst it's been indicated that the royal has received an invitation, whether Prince Harry decides to go is another matter.

As of yet, there's been no definitive decision. Given that Harry claimed he had 'lost his dad' amidst the royal drama, and his family were said to be 'devastated' at the not-so-loving portrayal of them in his bombshell memoir Spare, the Sussexes may come to the decision that remaining in LA could be simpler for all.

And another deciding factor on whether Harry will show face comes from the fact he has another important event that day - his son's birthday.

When is Prince Archie's birthday?

Prince Archie's birthday is 6 May, the same day as the coronation. He will be turning four this May, and given the emphasis the Sussexes have placed on giving their children as 'normal' an upbringing as possible, missing his birthday - or disrupting celebrations - to attend the coronation could be a problem for Meghan and Harry.

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl the diary clash was not pointed. 'Having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub,' she told Entertainment Tonight. 'I think it’s very much a happy coincidence. Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence.'

Will Prince Harry wear a uniform to the Coronation?

At events, only working royals are allowed to be seen wearing military uniform - which means the rules say that we won't see Prince Harry (or his uncle, Prince Andrew) in their uniforms. However, given some rule bending during the Queen's memorial service, it's not quite a given.

Originally, the royal wasn't down to wear his military uniform as he honoured the late Queen. But after a dramatic u-turn, Harry was allowed to wear his Blues and Royals uniform. According to a palace source, Harry wore the uniform 'at the King's request.' He had not requested the change to be made, with a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex saying he had been prepared to wear the morning suit for all events.

Given that King Charles made the exception before, we'll have to wait and see if he pulls any strings to allow Harry to don his more impressive royal uniform in May.

Will Meghan Markle go to King Charles' Coronation?

Again, it's been indicated that the couple have been invited, but have not yet confirmed attendance.

It seems likely that Meghan Markle will only attend the Coronation if alongside Harry. Having been open about her treatment within the royal family, her relationship with the monarchy appears tricky at best. Only time will tell whether she will appear alongside Harry - or whether he will attend on his own.

What does it say about Harry and Meghan on the royal family website?

After leaving their positions as working royals, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seemingly demoted on the Royal Family's website. They now feature second-to-last on the Members of Royal Family page - with only Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his titles following a sexual abuse allegation, falling below them.

However, they still feature on the line of succession, along with their children.

Will Archie and Lilibet go to King Charles' Coronation?

Whilst it's clear that the Mountbatten-Windsor children are still a key part of the monarchy - both through their royal titles and position in the line of succession - it's not clear whether they would attend the coronation alongside their parents.

Considering that Lilibet will be one and Archie will be turning four on the day of the coronation, royal tradition also appears to suggest they are too young to attend such important events.

Back in 1953, a two-year-old Princess Anne was seen as too young to attend Queen Elizabeth II's coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Likewise, the youngsters were not present at the Queen's State Funeral last September - with cousin Prince Louis, four, also missing.

What are Archie and Lilibet's titles?

Following recent news that the couple had held a christening ceremony for daughter Lilibet, the couple's spokesperson indicated that both Archie and Lilibet would be using their 'Prince and Princess' titles in formal settings.

Also appearing on the line of succession, it seems the two young children are very much still considered a key part of the monarchy.

Were Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore Cottage? Where will they stay during the Coronation?

Earlier this month, it was revealed the Sussexes had been evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

The couple have been living in a privately-owned mansion in Santa Barbara, California, for almost three years. When they return to Britain, the family reside in Frogmore Cottage - the home Harry and Meghan shared as newlyweds.

The Sun previously reported that the five-bedroom property on the grounds of Windsor Castle had been offered to Prince Andrew. The eviction would mean Harry and Meghan would have no official royal residence in the U.K.

If they did attend the coronation, the family would no longer have somewhere to stay covered by royal security.