Who Is Lauren James? Everything You Need To Know About England’s World Cup Top Scorer

The Lionesses have played three games in the World Cup so far and have won every single one of them. The team has beaten Haiti, Denmark and China, and there's one person in particular to thank – Lauren James.

Not only did she score two goals (nearly three) in England's 6-1 triumph over China, but she's currently the second top goal scorer of the entire tournament, hot on the heels of Japan's Hinata Miyazawa.

This is Lauren's first World Cup and she's proving to be England's secret weapon. So, here's everything you need to know about the star forward.

Who is Lauren James?

Lauren James is an England forward from Whitton in London and is currently the Lionesses' top World Cup goal scorer. She earned her first England call-up in 2020 but wasn't played, and made her England debut in 2022 against Austria.

While she wasn't in the Euro-winning squad last year, she has been an invaluable player in every game so far.

Is Lauren James on Instagram?

Yes! She can be found on Instagram at @laurennjjames where she shares her favourite victory snaps.

How old is Lauren James?

Lauren was born on 29 September 2001 and is currently 21 years old. She is England's youngest player of the tournament. She was the winner of the Young Player of the Year Award at the Women's Football Awards last season.

How tall is Lauren James?

Err that's right, you asked, so we'll answer - Lauren James is 5ft 9in tall.

Is Lauren James in a relationship?

Like several members of the England team, Lauren has not publicly addressed her relationship status and she keeps her social media pretty professional too. So apologies to any noesy fans, your guess is as good as ours!

Lauren James's top goals

With three goals under her belt, Lauren has caught the nation's attention. In England's match against Denmark she scored a goal within the first ten minutes of play. And in England's match against China she scored twice – with a third goal being denied by Var officials who said the ball had bounced to Lucy Bronze.

Who does Lauren James play for?

When she's not playing for England, Lauren is a forward for Chelsea in the Women's Super League. She was scouted by Arsenal when she was 13 years old and trained with the boys' team, but within two years she began training with the first team.

On 29 October 2017, Lauren made her debut for Arsenal by coming on in the 67th minute, which made her the second-youngest player in Arsenal's history to make their debut.

In 2018, she joined Manchester United and by September she was voted FA Women's Championship player of the month due to her three goals across the team's unbeaten opening month. In July 2021, she signed a four year contract with Chelsea.

Who is Lauren James's brother?

Lauren's brother Reece James is a Premier League footballer who also plays for England and Chelsea. The 23-year-old recently posted a picture of his sister on his Instagram story to celebrate her World Cup success with the caption, 'another day at the office'.

Reece has called his sister is a 'better finisher' than him and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say how proud he is of her achievements. Last year he wrote, 'Super proud of @laurenjamess22!! She inspires me everyday and will continue to. I believe she is the best women footballer in the world, and will be for the next 10-15 years, without doubt. She’s technically better than some Prem players.'