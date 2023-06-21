Who Is Lucy Bronze, The England Women’s Number 2?

Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze MBE aka Lucy Bronze has a ridiculous number of accolades to her name – we’re talking FIFA’s World Player of the Year in 2020, two-time BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year and three-time Champions League winner to name just a few, oh and the MBE of course.

Indeed, earlier this month her team, FC Barcelona, won the UEFA Women’s Champions League, making Lucy the most decorated England player of all time in the European Cup alongside Phil Neal of Liverpool.

Who is Lucy Bronze, England's number 2?

A powerhouse during the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2022 – starting in all six games and scoring a key goal in the semi-final win over Sweden - Lucy is back for the World Cup this summer and hoping to lead to squad to victory yet again. Lucy started playing football for Sunderland in 2007. Once there she helped the Black Cats earn a place in the 2009 Women’s Cup Final.

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Lucy Bronze of England runs with the ball during a training session at St Georges Park on June 19, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Who does Lucy Bronze play for?

Beginning her career at Sunderland, Lucy then transferred to Everton in 2011 followed by Liverpool in 2013. It was at Liverpool that she won the Women’s Super League for the first time.

After Liverpool, Lucy moved to Manchester City in 2015 and then France in 2017 to play for Olympique Lyonnais. In 2020 she was bought back by Manchester City before beginning her career at Barcelona in 2022.

What league is Lucy Bronze in?

Playing for FC Barcelona, Lucy is currently in the UEFA Champions League.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 03: Lucy Bronze of FC Barcelona poses for a photograph with the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy after the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at PSV Stadion on June 03, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

When did Lucy Bronze make her England debut?

In June 2013, Lucy began playing for England but it wasn’t until 2014 that she scored her first goal for the squad.

What is Lucy Bronze’s salary?

Thought to be the best paid of the Lionesses, Lucy’s salary is estimated at £200,000 a year – significantly less than any male England players we should add.

What is Lucy Bronze’s height?

Lucy is 5FT 8” (172cm).

How old is Lucy Bronze?

Born on 28 October 1991, Lucy is 31 years old.

