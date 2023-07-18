Here’s The Best Places To Watch The Women’s World Cup

by Amy Drucquer |

Looking for the best places to watch the Women's World Cup? This Fan Girl's Amy Drucquer has you covered...

It was hard to miss the defining visual of last summer's UEFA Women's EUROs. London’s own Lioness Chloe Kelly scoring a stoppage time winner at Wembley, lassoing her jersey around her head, celebrating England’s first major victory in 50 years, turning hers and her team mates into household names. For lucky football fans new and old, there’s the promise of the same magic unfolding this summer as the Women’s World Cup officially begins on July 20th.

There is nothing quite like watching football with others. The feeling of joy is amplified, the collective moments of terror mark memories forever - and even the losses somehow more tolerable. There’s a freedom that comes with watching a women’s football tournament too - maybe it’s the lack of pressure to know absolutely everything about the game, or the way it’s been so overtly open and welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community that just makes it feel more, dare I say it, fun? That's what I realised when I founded This Fan Girl, a site dedicated to celebrating the female football fan and repainting the skewed media representation of women who love the beautiful game, and we started throwing our very own female football events.

There are a few challenges this tournament will bring though. First off all - the competition. Whilst the Lionesses go into the tournament on the back of a win, the USA are undoubtedly the team to beat with the likes of Megan Rapinoe and new stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman. You can’t look past the country hosts with a back flipping Sam Kerr at her prime leading the pack. Or Spain who’ve been bolstered by the return of the World’s Best Women’s Player Alexia Putellas. Or Germany who’ll undoubtedly have their eyes on going one step further than last summer.

Perhaps more so is this years location taking place across Australia and New Zealand. Great news for there community of football loving fans who’ve missed out on World Cups in France, Canada and Germany respectively - not so good for us as the tournament from down under will throwing up some eye watering kick off times. With a 10,000 mile one way trip too - we know not everyones going to be watching the tournament in real time so we at This Fan Girl and a few friends from the women’s football community are planning watch parties of our own back on UK soil to cover you all the way up until the final.

This Fan Girl started hosting meet ups back in 2017 when we realised there was a need for safe spaces for women who loved the game to watch together. We knew all too well how terrifying walking into a pub by yourself could be, and now with over 50 meet ups across the world under our belt, women's football meet ups have become an intrinsic part of what we are. This summer though, we’re trying something a little different with a programme of events that’ll see some amazing contributors from our community hosting there own meet ups in their home cities.

Here are the best places to watch the Women's World Cup, from pubs to bespoke events

Boxpark Croydon

Starting off with England v Haiti on July 22nd - we’re taking over the space at Boxpark Croydon alongside friends at Morning Gloryville who host some of the best sober raves in the city. We’ll have everything you expect from a World Cup screening with a few added extras - glitter and body paint artists, a chanting workshop to get those vocal cords flowing and even massages. Tickets are available here.

Toca Social

For England v China on August 1st, we’ll be at London’s football entertainment space Toca Social in the 02. Lionesses on the big screens is a given, but you’ll also get a chance to try out your skills with their interactive football boards - beginner friendly options are also available. They’ve got top notch wifi for anyone planning a WFH day as well making it the perfect mid week watching solution.

Signature Brew in Haggerston

Baller Friends Collective was started by a group of friends who were tired of scouring the streets of London trying to find a pub showing women’s football matches. They’re passionate members of the Queer community and started out on their mission to build the fanbase for women’s football in July 2022 by hosting inclusive watch parties at a pub in Hoxton, East London for all 31 games of the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros. The event was a hit with fans queuing around the block, culminating in a packed out pub during the finals witnessing the Lionesses’ ultimate fairytale ending. They’re back again this year at new venue Signature Brew in Haggerston to host a summer Festival of Football in celebration of the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

Starting with a screening of tournament co-hosts Australia’s opener against Ireland on Thursday 20th July from 10am (kick off at 11am). On weekdays, every Lionesses game will be screened live on the big screen.

The Prince of Peckham

Whilst the Lionesses are sure to grab the majority of the headlines here this summer, there’s still huge support for other teams competing in this tournament too. Black Footy Babes, a football collective for black women to connect watch and play the beautiful game will be screening of Jamaica v France on the 23rd at The Prince of Peckham. Last few tickets available for their premier screening so get your tickets fast.

The Ivy House in Peckham



If you’ve been living under a rock since the last World Cup, then you wont have noticed the explosion of women’s grassroots football across the capital and beyond. To celebrate that ever growing community, three south London based sides - Lush Lyfe FC, Deptford Ravens and Bend It Like Peckham are teaming up to show all the group games at The Ivy House in Peckham. Free, tick. Chance to meet some future team mates, tick.

Livelyhood group pubs

South London Laces and Tribal WFC are also hosting their own brunch watchalongs in partnership with the Livelyhood group (a collection of independent & inviting pubs across South London). Offering a space of community and collectivism, both clubs will bring together not only their own members but the rest of South London to cheer on all nations in this women’s world cup!

Both teams will be partnering with the Livelyhood group to fundraise for the future and growth of local South London teams, allowing more women the opportunity to play sports & reap the physical and social benefits of grassroots football.

From a fundraiser raffle with some fabulous prizes to help raise vital funds to an exclusive Market Row Rum cocktail ‘Rum with the ball’ with proceeds going towards South London Laces.

The Regent Pub, Balham

South London Laces will host at Balham’s The Regent Pub on Saturday 22nd July for England’s opening with Tribal hosting at Clapham’s Perky Nel. The Livelyhood group will be committing to showing as much of the tournament as possible during their adjusted opening hours, offering punters a ‘work from pub’ experience for those early breakfast and mid-week matches - see fixtures here. Free entry, table bookings available.

Outside London? Here's all of the This Fan Girl meet ups across the UK

Our full meetup guide is here, and we’re so excited to be bringing these events to the rest of the UK with the support of some of our collaborators. We’ve even got more announcements coming in the next few days for extra fixtures, so keep your eyes pinned to our socials for more.



**In the North: **Our friends at Bar Libero in Altrincham, Manchester are showing every single Lioness and Ireland game, and all knockouts up to the final. Super teeny boozer, major vibes.

This Fan Girl reps will be at The Cardigan Arms in Leeds for the group games, but they’ll be showing selected knockout features all the way to the final too. Word on the street is this is Leeds best roast too - just saying.

**In the Midlands: **The creative collective and brand Art of Footballwho recently dressed Idris Elba for Wimbledon are running footie brunches at Saltbox at The Motorpoint Arena in Notts. We’re teaming up with them for England v Haiti but the rest of the squad will be there for the rest of the Lionesses group games too. Expect to leave with a lot less money than you came in with - Art of Football are famous for supplying the only tournament gear you’ll want to wear!