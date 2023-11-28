Who is Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband, Jamie Watson?

Appearing in this year’s I’m A Celebrity jungle, Jamie Lynn Spears has been giving fans an insight into her life in Louisiana.

From opening up about big sister Britney, talking about her teenage pregnancy, or emotionally recalling how her daughter almost drowned in 2017, Jamie Lynn has been giving her fellow campmates a glimpse into her mostly private life.

And the star has made more than one referenced to her husband, Jamie Watson – leaving fans wanting to know more about who the American is?

Who is Jamie Watson?

James 'Jamie' Watson is a Louisiana native, working as the proprietor of Louisiana-based communications firm Advance Media Partners.

Jamie Lynn Spears Jamie Watson in 2014. Credit: Frazer Harrison/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

Unlike his wife, Jamie is not in the entertainment business and lives his life away from the spotlight. In fact, Jamie Lynn has decribed hr husband as ‘a normal guy with a normal job.’

In a 2016 TLC special on Jamie Lynn, the low-key businessman insisted he knew nothing about his wife’s showbiz life when he met her.

Opening up about marrying into one of the most famous families in the world, Jamie said ‘I did not know about the family. I didn’t know she had a TV show. I didn’t know anything about her.’

How old is Jamie Watson?

Jamie is 41 years old, while Jamie Lynn is 32.

When did Jamie Watson meet Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie met Jamie Lynn back in 2010 through mutual friends following her divorce from Casey Aldrige (who she welcomed eldest daughter Maddie with at 16.)

In fact, Jamie Lynn previously shared how it was Jamie’s bond with her daughter Maddie that initially attracted her to him. In 2018, the star shared, ‘Just seeing the way he was with Maddie and the way he just fit right in – it wasn’t like I ever had to tell him anything. Their relationship is so sweet.’

‘He’s the kind of dad that every little girl deserves to have. When I saw that, I was like, “Oh my gosh, this is the man I love.” You fall in love with the people who fall in love with the people you love.’

The couple got engaged in 2013, and married the following year in a lavish New Orleans wedding. Celebrating her wedding anniversary back in 2014, Jamie Lynn wrote, ‘I was an 18-year-old single mom when this guy came into my life; he made me laugh more than I ever had before, and his never changing-consistency gave me a stability for the first time in my life.'

‘Maybe it was just because he was 10 years older and had already established a successful life for himself both personally and professionally, but nonetheless, I felt a sense of peace with him. I think that’s what being in love us supposed to feel like – just feeling at peace.’

Jamie and Jamie Lynn with daughter Maddie in 2014, during a trip to Disney. Credit: Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Do Jamie Watson and Jamie Lynn Spears have children?

Alongside being stepdad to Maddie, Jamie also shares a daughter named Ivey Joan with the Zoey 101 star.

What is Jamie Watson's net worth?

It's not easy to dig out how much Jamie is worth, but being a successful businessman, some online sources say he's estimated to be worth around $5 million. Jamie Lynn, on the other hand, is estimated to be worth $6 million.

What has Jamie Watson said about Britney Spears?

Divulging on her family dynamic in the jungle, Jamie Lynn shared that her family just knew how to ‘fight better than most’ – and her husband Jamie has certainly weighed in on the family feuds.

When Jamie Lynn came under fire for allegedly being complicit in her sister’s conservatorship, Jamie defended his wife and her family.