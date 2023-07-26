Who Is Lindsay Lohan’s Husband, Bader Shammas?

While Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas have managed to keep much of their love story private, the pair have let fans into some major moments in their life together - including their first pregnancy, wedding anniversary, the birth of their baby, and exactly what their nursery looks like...

Lindsay gave fans a glimpse into her loved up life with Bader, sharing on her Instagram the sweet beach themed nursery she designed for her son, Luai - who she welcomed earlier this month.

So who exactly is Lindsay Lohan’s husband and baby daddy, Bader Shammas? Read on to find out more – as well as for a full relationship timeline of exactly how this love story went down...

Who is Bader Shammas?

Bader is a financier who currently works as Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering back in 2010 from the University of South Florida, before also receiving a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Tampa.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening in November 2022. Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

How old is Bader Shammas?

It’s thought that he is around 36 years of age.

How tall is Bader Shammas?

Now, we can’t say we’ve taken a measuring tape to the businessman – but the internet says he’s around 5’6.

Where is Bader Shammas from, and where does he live?

Although he studied in the States, the banker is originally from Kuwait. While he keeps his life off social media, it’s been reported that his private Facebook page says he’s from Kuwait City.

The pair first met after Lindsay moved to Dubai in 2014, with the couple still living there now.

What is Bader Shammas's net worth?

While his exact net worth hasn't been confirmed, several outlets have estimated the businessman is worth approximately £77 million ($100 million.)

What has Lindsay Lohan said about Bader Shammas?

Lindsay keeps her relationship private, but she has opened up about her husband on a number of occasions. In 2020, she told Cosmopolitan that Bader was her supposer system, saying ‘I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best.’

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas: Relationship Timeline

February 2020: Lindsay sparks dating rumours

Lindsay hinted that she had a new man in her life after posting a since-deleted snap on Instagram, where she introduced her ‘boyfriend’ in the comments. According to PEOPLE, the post read ‘Lovely night with sister and my boyfriend Bader <3’

At the time, the Parent Trap star’s rep didn’t confirm the rumours – but she was pictured soon after hanging backstage at a Dubai music festival, with a man assumed to be Bader.

April 2020: Lindsay's mum hints at romance

In April, Lindsay’s mum Dina told Us ‘Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now, but that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, she will.’

November 2021: Lindsay announces her engagement to Bader

Kicking off the holidays with some fabulous yet shocking news, Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader via Instagram. Sharing a sweet pic of the two together, she wrote ‘My love. My life. My family. My future.'

Alongside the carousel of picture was, of course, more than one snap of LiLo’s stunning engagement ring. The news came as quite a surprise to fans, given the couple had kept their romance private for two years.

December 2021: Paris Hilton reacts

Of course, a number of celebs were quick to share their love over Lindsay’s happy news – but arguably none so important as Paris Hilton (who also became a mother recently).

‘I just saw that Lindsay got engaged,’ she said on her This is Paris podcast, adding ‘I know that we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratualtions to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her.’

She added, ‘It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney [ Spears ] got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we’ve all grow up.’

Later that month, Lindsay shared another pic of her and Bader together in the snow.Tagging her fiancé’s private Instagram account, she captioned it 'No1 else I’d rather freeze with.’

February 2022: Lindsay reveals her wedding plans

In an interview with Extra, Lindsay shared that wedding plans were already underway. She revealed, ‘I’m already looking at destinations. I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. It’s an exciting time.’

When asked whether she’ll be a bridezilla on her big day, LiLo responded ‘I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that.’

She also insisted that the private couple would be making sure their big day was pretty exclusive too, later saying ‘I want to keep it small and intimate, and just really family-focused and beautiful.’

Later that month on Valentine’s day, Lindsay shared a sweet tribute to her 'forever Valentine.'

March 2022: Lindsay and Bader celebrate their engagement

The pair celebrated their engagement with a three-tiered cake, of course. Adorned with hearts, sparklers, and a ring box, the cake read ‘He asked… She said yes.’

July 2022: Lindsay and Bader confirm their marriage

After Lindsay referred to Bader as her husband in a since deleted post on 1 July, the news was confirmed the following day.

In the post, the actress wrote ‘I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.’

November 2022: Lindsay opens up about married life

LiLo talked about her marriage to Bader during an appearance on Good Morning America, saying ‘I’m really lucky. I found my partner and he’s an amazing man, we’re a great team.’

When asked whether she would share more details, Lindsay laughed ‘I mean, I’m not gonna give them. He’s the best, I really – I love him so much.’

Later that month, Lindsay told Vogue that the most ‘memorable’ gift she’s every received was from Bader. ‘He gave me a Cartier bracelet, and it was our first Christmas together, so that was really special to me. That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids’ she shared.

March 2023: Lindsay announces she's pregnant

Announcing the news that she was pregnant on her Instagram, Lindsay tagged Bader in the post along with the caption ‘we are blessed and excited.'

At the time, sources close to Lindsay said the actress ‘now has an even greater bond with her husband, because their son will carry his last name.’

April 2023: Lindsay and Bader celebrate their one-year anniversary

On 3 April, Lindsay and Bader celebrated their one year anniversary in a sweet but simple post. Sharing a snap of the two cosied up whilst on a walk outdoors, Lindsay wrote ‘1 year today.’

June 2023: Lindsay celebrates Bader's birthday

Bader turned 36 on 16 June – and Lindsay made sure to mark the occasion with a sweet post. Sharing a selfie of the two together along with Bader sitting in an airplane cockpit, she wrote ‘Happy birthday to my love, my light, my everything! Words cannot express my love for you.’

July 2023: Lindsay and Bader become parents

In July, it was revealed that Lindsay had given birth to a baby boy – making her and Bader parents for the fgirst time. The couple named their son Luai, which translates to ‘shield’ or ‘protector’ in Arabic (the official language of Dubai, where they live.)