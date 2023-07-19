Lindsay Lohan Doesn’t Have To Prove She’s Changed To Be A Good Mother

On Monday,Lindsay Lohan gave birth to her first child, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas. Online, most people were quick to share her joy as she experienced her first few days of motherhood. Others, however, still feel like she has a lot to prove.

They were the people who took to the internet to share their disapproving reactions to the actress becoming a mother. One person commented, 'How is Lindsay Lohan allowed to have kids? Seems wrong.' Whilst another wrote, 'Train wreck of a parent.' A third person added, So, I see she has moved on from her destructive, attention seeking days.' We're sadly used to seeing celebrity mothers being unfairly judged and criticised online, the fact that Lohan has been judged and vilified before she's even left the hospital speaks volumes.

Lindsay Lohan's story of fame - from one of the most bankable young female stars around to her incredibly well-documented fall from grace has been written about and pored over. The actress grew up in front of the world and has been scrutinised at every turn. Her mistakes were plastered across every tabloid during the 2000s for all to judge - and boy, did the world judge. But her past shouldn't define her future - and she certainly doesn't owe us proof that she's 'changed' or 'moved on' to demonstrate that she'll be a good mother.

The pressures of those first few weeks and months of motherhood is huge. Many new parents will know about the sleep deprivation, overwhelm and self doubt. While not all new parents go through the same issues, getting used to life with a new baby can be insanely stressful. Now imagine going through this often nerve-wracking time, and also feeling the strain of the world dissecting your every move, reminding you of mistakes you made when you were 21. How is that fair?

We already like to put women in increasingly small boxes when they become a mother, and that's only amplified when the woman in question is in the public eye. Men, on the other hand, are allowed to live to co-exist without their actions being scrutinised by society. Men have never have their fatherhood weaponised or questioned in this way. When male celebrities with 'hell raiser' pasts become fathers, we don't automatically say they're going to be terrible fathers - instead we make this new chapter of their life into part of their redemption arc - the transformation from bad boy to hot internet daddy.

High expectations of motherhood- whether in celebrities or us mere mortals - can come at a cost. Recent research has proven that women’s experiences of pressure toward perfect parenting are related to higher levels of guilt and stress. A study by WaterWipes found that out of 13,000 parents around the world - 55% feel they are failing at the first year of parenthood—and mums are more likely to feel this way (60%) than dads (45%). Because of her rocky past, it's like Lindsay has to strive beyond perfection to be accepted, and now she has a new role that we expect her to play perfectly at all times if she wants to avoid criticism.