All The Times Taylor Swift Was The Best Awards Show Guest Ever

Whenever Taylor Swift turns up to an award show, it's only natural that all eyes are on her. And over the many, many years, Swifties have been gifted a whole bunch of top notch TayTay content.

At the iconic VMA award show that took place on September 12th, 2023, the 'Cardigan' singer entered her vamp era as she took home a whopping nine Moon Man trophies. Taylor won in all but two of the categories she was nominated in, including taking home the night's biggest award, Video Of The Year, in recognition of self-directed 'Anti-Hero.' MTV later announced that Taylor's nine wins have now tied the record for the most VMA wins in one night.

Taylor at the 2023 VMAs. Credit: Getty

But while she's clearly a returning figure on stage, it's often her offstage actions that got everyone talking.

Because, when it comes to award shows, no one does it like TayTay. Here's all the times Taylor proved she was the best awards show guest_._

2008 VMAs: Taylor debuts her Joe Jonas romance

Taylor and Joe, 2008. Credit: Getty

2008 saw Taylor make her very first VMA debut, and naturally, she did it in style. The singer took the awards ceremony as a chance for her first public appearance with then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

It did all end in tears over a 25 second phone call, but it's a romance we're thankful for nonetheless. After all, without Joe, there'd be no 'Mr. Perfectly Fine.'

2010 VMAs: Taylor takes on Kanye

Who could ever forget 2009's VMA disaster, where Kanye West stormed the stage during Taylor's acceptance speech for Best Female music Video and kickstarted what would be a decades-long feud.

Although TayTay did admit some tears were split that night, she certainly came back with a different outlook the following year. At the 2010 VMAs, Taylor debuted her song 'Innocent' - which she allegedly wrote about Kanye. The star opened her performance with grainy footage of last year's incident playing on an old TV. The subtle shade is unparalleled.

2013 VMAs: Taylor speaks her mind

Turns out even A-List pop stars can't help feeling some way when they spot their ex in the distance. Whilst One Direction were busy presenting an award at the 2013 award ceremony, Taylor - who had broken up with Harry Styles just months earlier - appeared to say 'Shut the f*ck up.' Oh, how we love a candid moment caught on camera.

Of, course, it's not certain what the 'Style' singer muttered. Other fans have suggested that Taylor was simply telling Selena Gomez 'Sorry for my arm.' Frankly, it's whatever you want to hear. Is the dress white and gold or blue and black? No one knows.

2015 American Music Awards: Taylor's 'Girl Squad breaks' the internet

When Taylor announced the star-studded cast behind her 'Bad Blood' music video, she really did break the internet. Dropping the music video for the single during the 2015 award show ceremony, no one could have guessed what a monumental moment it would become.

Taylor and her girl Squad. Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

With names such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya all performing in it, Taylor's 'Girl Squad' became a solid part of pop culture history. Taylor even sweetly brought the ladies with her to the VMAs, showing she's a girl's girl by inviting them up on stage with her.

2022 VMAs: Taylor gets her boogie on

If Taylor's many award show appearances over the years have taught us anything, it's that the star is the most enthusiastic guest ever.

At the 2022 VMAs, Taylor was pictured having a boogie to Lizzo, before letting out her inner karaoke queen during Blackpink's performance.

And it was a move she carried on into her 2023 VMA night out - giving Doja Cat's 'Paint The Town Red' performance a stellar review after being seen saying 'It's giving movie, It's giving cinematography.'

Clearly, seeing Taylor enjoying herself was a highlight for those of us watching at home. One fan wrote, 'Taylor dancing at award shows is my favourite genre,' as another agreed, 'Pop culture has peaked today.'

2022 VMAs: Taylor drops a bombshell

You know that one friend who always manages to whip out some exciting news at family events? Yeah, that's Taylor.

At the 2022 VMAs, Taylor announced that she would be dropping her tenth album, Midnights, all whilst being in the middle of re-recording her past albums and planning her Eras Tour. Oh, what a woman.

2023 VMAs: Taylor stays hydrated

If we were on a world tour, we'd want to let our hair down too. Proving she really knows how to party, Taylor never appeared without a drink in her hand whist enjoying the 2023 VMAs.