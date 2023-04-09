Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Is Coming To The Big Screen

As if Taylor Swift’s worldwide tour wasn’t all-consuming and exciting enough, it’s now going to be immortalised in a film, according to an Instagram post from the singer herself.

The singer took to social media to announce the news, meaning that fans who couldn’t make the live experience (getting tickets rivalled Glastonbury for difficulty levels) could opt for enjoying her genius on the big screen.

‘The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,’ Taylor wrote.

The only catch is this – there’s only been a US release date so far. So we are still waiting on a UK release date for an Eras tour movie.

Taylor’s post continued: ‘Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged’.

The film will be named Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and directed by Sam Wrench, who has worked on concert films for stars such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo and BTS. It was shot over the course of her first three shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium. She performed six straight shows in the venue in August.

Fan site Taylor Nation have chimed in with their excitement. An Instagram post reads: ‘Karma is the girl on the screen coming to a theatre near me!

Taylor Swift has announced that a film of her Eras tour experience will be hitting big screens. (Photo by Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

‘Whether it’s your first or 13th time, grab your tickets to see [the Eras Tour film] only in theatres in North America starting 13 October so we can experience our favorite tour memories together again.’

Taylor has just finished up with the North America leg of her mammoth tour, with dates in Argentina and Brazil lined up later this year.

How can you watch the Taylor Swift tour movie in the UK?