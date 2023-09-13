The Greatest Moments In VMAs History

The MTV Music Video Awards – aka the VMAs – is one of the most celebrated and stellar nights in the showbiz calendar.

The 2023 event, held on Tuesday 12 September at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was no different. It was a record-breaking evening for Taylor Swift, who swept the board and made history by becoming the first person to win Video of the Year four times. It went to 2022’s best-selling hit, Anti-Hero, which also earned the gongs for Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Elsewhere, the ceremony also saw NSYNC reunite for the first time in a decade. The iconic boyband presented the Best Pop award to Taylor, who could not hold back her shock at seeing the five-piece up on stage together.

In recent years, the VMAs has brought the fun in unexpected ways. Whether it be the outfits and red-carpet appearances, the performances, choreography or spats, there have been some pretty incredible, iconic moments. And so, without further ado, here are our favourites...