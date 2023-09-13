The Greatest Moments In VMAs History

The MTV Music Video Awards – aka the VMAs – is one of the most celebrated and stellar nights in the showbiz calendar.
The 2023 event, held on Tuesday 12 September at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was no different. It was a record-breaking evening for Taylor Swift, who swept the board and made history by becoming the first person to win Video of the Year four times. It went to 2022’s best-selling hit, Anti-Hero, which also earned the gongs for Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.
Elsewhere, the ceremony also saw NSYNC reunite for the first time in a decade. The iconic boyband presented the Best Pop award to Taylor, who could not hold back her shock at seeing the five-piece up on stage together.
In recent years, the VMAs has brought the fun in unexpected ways. Whether it be the outfits and red-carpet appearances, the performances, choreography or spats, there have been some pretty incredible, iconic moments. And so, without further ado, here are our favourites...
The Most Iconic VMA Moments Ever
NSYNC reunite
For the first time in ten years, NSYNC reunited at the 2023 VMAs to award Taylor Swift the accolade for Best Pop. 'I had your dolls, I like, what… are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?' They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is,' Taylor said.
Taylor makes history
It was a record-breaking evening for Taylor Swift at the VMAs 2023. She swept the board and made history by becoming the first person to win Video of the Year four times.
Shakira crowdsurfing
What a night it was for Shakira at the VMAs 2023. She won the Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her hits - even crowdsurfing at one point!
Demi's comeback
Demi's back! The singer rocked up to the ceremony for the first time in six years and gave the crowd a teaser of what to expect from her REVAMPED album.
Fergie returns
Fergie delivered a first-class opening performance in 2022. The Glamorous singer hadn't performed publicly in years, making her performance even more legendary.
Johnny Deep's virtual appearance
'I needed the work,' Johnny Depp joked of his virtual appearances at the VMAs 2022 (which came months after his trial victory against ex-wife Amber Heard). The actor, whose face was enhanced on the body of a moon person, delivered one-liners throughout the show.
Taylor's return
2022 was a big year (isn't it always?) for Taylor Swift. She returned to the VMAs for the first time since 2019, where she won Video of the Year - and shared the news her new album, Midnights would be coming that October.
Fifth Harmony Lose Their Fifth Member
When Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony, the quartet remained pretty dignified in discussing her departure, but they couldn't resist acknowledging their bandmate's absence in their rain-soaked 2017 VMA set. When they appeared onstage in silver coats, a fifth member - clearly meant to represent Camila - fell back and disappeared into the shadows. Loved it. Imagine if the Spice Girls had done that in 1997.
Ariana Returns In Resplendence
Ariana Grande gave a memorable performance of her sensual hit God Is A Woman, recreating Da Vince's depiction of The Last Supper and making it all the more notable by bringing her mother, grandmother and cousin Lani onstage.
The mother of all reveals...
Beyonce always impresses at the VMAs - she pops up on this list a few times - but she also has been known to use it as a launch pad for big announcements. In 2011, the icon performed Love On Top in a purple sequin blazer, then opened it up to reveal a prominent baby bump, thereby announcing that the legend that was Blue Ivy was on the way. Actually iconic behaviour.
Pukker up...
Britney always makes her mark. She made VMA history again in 2003 by performing Like A Virgin with Madonna and Christina Aguilera. Their resulting kiss caused a huge stir, although the camera cut to Justin Timberlake in the audience, thereby denying those at home from seeing Christina kiss Madonna. Bad editing, in our opinion.
World, meat Gaga
Lady Gaga had already made an impression on the world stage with her accent grade outfits, but the meat dress she wore in 2010 goes down in history. Somehow, she looked amazing in raw steak.
Miley Twerks it
So, this is a controversial choice. Miley's participation in a graphic set, to a song that seems to suggest that glorify sexual assault, was heavily criticised. But it was an iconic performance in Miley's personal history, solidifying her post-Disney star status and hinting at the anarchic artist that she would soon become. Robin Thicke can continue to proceed to the bin, though.
Miley, what's good?
When Anaconda and Feeling Myself weren't acknowledged in the 2015 Video Of The Year category, Nicki Minaj complained of inherent racism and misogyny in the music industry. Taylor Swift ended up embroiled in the row somehow, and Miley Cyrus waded in to criticise Nicki as impolite. So, when Nicki ended up taking the stage at the 2015 ceremony to collect an award after all, she couldn't resist dropping three, perfect little words dripping with venom: 'Miley, what's good?' The world shuddered.
Taylor's old as time...
Of course Kanye West features on this list for an iconic, misguided moment. When Taylor Swift took to the stage to take her Best Female Video prize in 2009, Kanye jumped up to argue that it was not deserved. It was a cruel stunt that kicked off a long showbiz feud. Taylor's sad shock is horrible to watch. But, of course, Beyoncé did the classy thing and invited Taylor back up to give her speech in full later.
Rihanna, just generally
Rihanna always delivers a memorable performance, but in 2016 she brought the house down. As winner of the Video Vanguard award, she delivered four amazing sets throughout the evening, reminding everyone that no one does it like she does.
Squad assemble
The concept of a girl squad has existed for a long time but was truly solidified by Taylor Swift, who recruited several showbiz friends for her Bad Blood video and then brought several of them along to that year's VMAs. From left to right, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Serayah, Mariska Hargitay, Lily Aldridge, and Karlie Kloss. I mean, that must have been a really big limo.
Snake in the grass...
It just isn't the VMAs without Britney. This performance of Slave 4 U in 2011 was provocative, evocative and very sexy. Britney, we love you.
Beyonce, 2016
Beyoncé took the Video Vanguard award in 2014 and treated the world to 15 minutes of heaven, with offerings from her self-titled album. It was electrifying.
