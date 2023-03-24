Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Hailey Bieber Feud

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll likely be well aware that the internet is currently obsessed with a seeming feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The two women have always been pitted against each other due to the fact that they both dated singer Justin Bieber and as result couldn’t possibly be friends.

The rumours briefly subsided in October when the pair shared a sweet snap from the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, but the mill quickly got back to work last month when Hailey and Kylie Jenner were accused of mocking Selena and her laminated brows.

Since then, previously aired clips and comments from Hailey have resurfaced and now people are convinced that the two are feuding, with many taking Selena’s side over the model’s.

Initially neither Selena nor Hailey had commented on the situation, but the Lose You To Love Me singer recently took to her Instagram stories to defend Hailey revealing that she believed things had got out of hand.

‘Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

‘I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.’

Surely Selena’s message is the perfect excuse to put an end to all this crazy nonsense, but if we know the internet – and we really think we do – these feud rumours aren’t going anywhere.

A brief look at the comments on Hailey’s latest Instagram post show nothing but bad vibes with her followers writing things like, ‘So this was an accident…’ - making reference to Kylie’s Instagram post – and ‘Mean girls never win’.

By contrast Selena’s comments are full of love from her followers, with her latest behind-the-scenes shot from Only Murders In The Building which sees her wearing a wedding dress and white docs, featuring comments such as, ‘Only good things happen to kind people like Selena Gomez’ and ‘So beautiful and love u’.