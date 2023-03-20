Selena Gomez Has Started Filming Only Murders In The Building – And You Can Shop Her Outfits Here

Only Murders in the Building , the loveable crime caper about an unlikely (but surprisingly successful) trio of amateur detectives, has just started filming a third season. Back for more shenanigans are its stars - Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez - as well as some seriously impressive guests like Paul Rudd, who made a dramatic appearance at the final hour of last season's finale episode, and Meryl Streep. (Like we said, impressive).

For fans of the show, Selena's character, the infamous 'Bloody Mabel', has the best wardrobe of the bunch. (If you think that's a back-handed compliment, the two gents have quite a way with statement accessories. IYKYK.)

And from the outfits we've seen on set so far, it looks like she's back with the bang, bloody or no. Mabel's style signature has always been statement outerwear - stans will remember scene-stealers such as the chartreuse faux-fur coat from Proenza Schouler - and she's back on her old beat with an eco-leather trench by Olēnich. (The Ukrainian brand only has one size left in stock - a small - but it's currently on sale for €596.) Styled with patent Dr Martens, the same pair she wore in season 1, a pale pink button-down and chain-link earrings, it's the kind of outfit you could wear to the office, to dinner or to make a quick getaway.