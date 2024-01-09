Here’s Why Selena Gomez Fans Are Wary Of Benny Blanco

Pop icon and star of the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez has officially confirmed she is in a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, but it's not been music to the ears of some of her 429 million followers on Instagram.

The singer and actress, 31, prompted a social media storm when she liked and commented 'facts' on a Pop Faction post which read, 'Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship'. She went a step further by liking a second upload from the account: 'Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Benny Blanco'.

Giving her fans more to ruminate on, Selena then shared a photo of her cuddled up to who was assumed to be Benny, 35, but his face wasn't visible. But after appearing together at the Golden Globes, it's clear the facts are indeed, facts.

Selena Gomez has confirmed she is in a relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, but it's not been music to the ears of some of her 429 million followers on Instagram (pictured December 2023). ©Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Whilst many people were happy for Selena, her new relationship update was met with some harsh criticism from her fans.

But never one to hold back from defending herself on social media, she stood her ground. In fact, when one fan questioned why Selena defended him on Instagram amid the backlash she was receiving, she dropped the bombshell that they had actually been dating for six months.

She then told another unconvinced fan, 'He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.' Additional outpourings of appreciation included, 'He is my absolute everything in my heart' and, 'He has been the best thing to ever happen to me.'

But why are Selena Gomez fans wary of Benny Blanco? Well, the issue first reared its head several years ago after he appeared to make a jibe about her. Continue reading to find out more about their relationship, and the comment that has caused carnage among Selenators.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating?

After those almighty Instagram hints, Selena Gomez has confirmed that she and Benny Blanco are together. First she set tongues wildly wagging on 7 December when she shared a photo of a 'B' initial ring on her wedding finger and then the other night at The Golden Globes, she added to her Instagram feed with a sweet snap of the pair cosying up together at the event.

Prior to this month however, there were numerous subtle signs that the pair were an item. In November, Selena showed her support for Benny's new cookbook, writing, 'Finally' underneath the announcement. She then championed him on her story, writing, 'One of my favs releasing a cookbook.'

Recently, Benny also implied to his one million followers that he was off the market. He shared a 'warning' left on his pillow by his 'gf', with the handwritten note reading, 'I am so bloated please do not squeeze/hold onto my waist tonight or I'll fart a hole through the sheets. Love you.'

Even further back than that, in July, Benny attended Selena's 31st birthday party, where she was pictured with her arm cosily around his waist.

Selena and Benny have known each other since at least 2015. (Benny pictured February 2023). ©Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

How did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco meet?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have known each other for many years. Whilst the origins of their first meeting have not been disclosed, the musical pair have been familiar with one another since at least 2015, when Benny produced her single Same Old Love.

Six years later, they worked together again, this time on a song called I Can't Get Enough. Benny and Tainy, a fellow record producer, produced the track, whilst Selena and Colombian singer J Balvin sang the vocals.

On the single cover, Selena links her arm through a teddy bear-clad Benny, as the four musicians pose propped up in bed.

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco known each other?

They could well have crossed paths before joining forces on Same Old Love. Either way, they have known each other for at least eight years.

Is Benny Blanco friends with Justin Bieber?

Why does this matter, you ask? Oh, it might just have something to do with the fact Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated - albeit on and off - for eight years until 2018.

Selena's previous exes also include The Weeknd and Nick Jonas, and she was linked to Zayn Malik earlier this year.

Benny Blanco and Justin Bieber's friendship dates back to 2009, the year before the Baby superstar started dating Selena. Benny produced his bop Eenie Meenie that year and is also listed on songs: Somebody To Love (Remix), Love Yourself and Cold Water. Justin collaborated with Major Lazer and MØ on the latter, which was released in 2016.

Selena and Justin Bieber dated on and off for eight years (pictured 2012). ©Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco have been friends since 2009. ©Getty Images

Benny and Justin's most recent collaborative work, Lonely, landed three years ago.

Speaking about the track to Variety in 2021, Benny said, 'We’re having deep conversations together; I don’t think that many people get to have those with Justin Bieber. We were already boys together. This song is us being brothers and s*it… When you’re both the artists, you’re exposing yourselves. You both have to be really open. You both have to be 100 per cent yourself.'

What did Benny Blanco say about Selena Gomez?

And now for the main event: the reason why fans aren't happy that Selena Gomez is dating Benny Blanco...

In 2020, during an interview with Zach Sang to discuss the single Lonely, Benny praised Justin whilst appearing to throw shade at Selena - and any stars who had released make-up lines.

The record producer said, 'Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they're like, "This is my new single and here's my makeup line." And he's like, Justin's like, "Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today." He's always been upfront about that stuff.

'For me, I think he's really falling into himself as an adult now. It's brave to put this song out.'

It's worth noting that Selena founded her make-up line, Rare Beauty, the same year the interview aired.

For a bulk of her loyal fans, the thinly-veiled remark was not forgotten when Selena went public with Benny.

'I don't think he's a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her. You don't need to stop talking to the guy, but forgive him to the point of dating. I think it's too much, this is a lack of self-love,' one voiced.

Selena defiantly replied, 'True. Only want people to be happy. If they aren't move forward. That's all. God bless.'

When some of her followers accused her of 'trolling' fans, she resorted to a social media detox.

'Never trolling,' she responded. 'I’m leaving Insta for a while until I have to work again. I just stand up for what I believe in. I have no shame doing that. I love my fans more than anything in the world.'