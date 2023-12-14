Could This Be The Best Celebrity Beauty Brand Of All Time? Here’s Our Honest Review

When Selena Gomez founded her first beauty line Rare Beauty back in 2019, it joined an ever-expanding crop of celebrity beauty brands grappling to be the next big thing. There was Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Florence by Mills (that being Millie Bobby Brown), and Henry Rose by Michelle Pfeiffer, and that's just 2019 we're talking about. But from the sea of celebrity founded skincare, hair care, make-up and fragrance brands, Rare Beauty managed to set itself above the rest. Why? It may have something to do with the fact that the person at the helm of it all is the most-followed woman on Instagram, or the fact that the brand is driven by self-love, acceptance, inner beauty and social impact initiatives. Having declared ourselves Rare Beauty stans, we can safely say that Gomez hit the jackpot in mastering all of these as well as the addition of seriously innovative, hard-working products with a penchant for going viral.

Rare Beauty has a huge 10 billion views on TikTok and counting with countless TikTokers raving about everything from the delightful Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, £22, to the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, £20, which is in fact Space NK's number one selling lip gloss. Four years after launching her first stellar range of game-changing beauty buys, Gomez has steadily delivered breathable and buildable products that are fuss-free, transformative and kind to skin. And it seems she's not done yet.

Taking to Instagram this week, Gomez announced the latest addition to the Rare Beauty family: body care. 'I’ve always believed self-comfort is feeling good in your own skin. No pressure for perfect self-care regimens that often feel like an endless cycle of self-improvement; it’s the tiny moments of comfort that go a long way—and look different for each of us,' she shared with her 429 million followers.

'To me, being rare is about being comfortable with who you are. It’s about accepting yourself. Loving yourself. Being there for yourself so you can be there for the ones you love. This inspired me to create my new @rarebeauty Find Comfort Body Collection, body care that helps you feel good in your skin (and smells amazing too). I hope you find comfort in this collection – whatever that looks like for you, because you deserve it.'

The new four-piece collection will feature the Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen, Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream, and Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion, each of them intentionally crafted to remove 'the pressure of having the perfect self-care routine,' according to Rare Beauty's Instagram post.

Honing in on the brand's ethos of self-love, the new collection is all about 'accepting yourself as you are, loving yourself, and being there for yourself so you can be there for the ones you love,' the post continues.

The Find Comfort Body Collection will mark Rare Beauty's first brush with products outside of the make-up category and is certainly an exciting turning point in the brand's line up. While social media has already been set ablaze with news of the new collection, there is still a few weeks before it officially launches globally on December 26, but if you're eager like us, you'll be pleased to know you can shop it early only on the Sephora mobile app on December 18. Can't wait until then? Check out the Rare Beauty buys we rate most now.

The Best Rare Beauty Products