Russell Brand Allegations: All The References To The Comedian We’re Reassessing Now

Since his rise to fame in the noughties, Russell Brand has been a divisive character on screen.

From dressing up as Osama Bin Laden the day after 9/11 occurred to the Sachsgate scandal, the comedian's career has been defined by controversial behaviour and, later down the line, conspiracy theories.

In a joint investigation released by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 on Saturday 16 September, Brand has been accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. Others have accused Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour. Brand has denied the allegations, insisting that his prior relationships have been 'absolutely always consensual.'

Since the allegations against Brand were made, several videos and articles have resurfaced online which feature references to the comedian’s past behaviour.

Here's a rundown of some of the moments that are reappearing on the internet…

Katherine Ryan called Russell Brand a ‘sexual predator’

Right now, people are searching for ‘Russell Brand Katherine Ryan’ on Google, after a Deadline article claimed that she reportedly called Brand out for alleged sexual misconduct in 2018. At the time, Ryan and Brand were both judges on Comedy Central’s ‘Roast Battle’, a TV show which pitted comedians against each other.

Brand, who had only been on the show for one series, reportedly quit the show in 2018 after Ryan called him a ‘sexual predator’ on camera, three sources who worked with the show’s production company, Fulwell 73, told Deadline. According to the publication, her allegations did not make the aired show.

Brand has not responded to _Deadline’_s request for comment.

Sir Bob Geldof at the NME awards

A resurfaced clip from the 2006 NME awards shows Sir Bob Geldof receiving the Hero of the Year award from Brand. The comedian presented Sir Bob with his award and introduced the Live Aid star as ‘Sir Bobby Gandalf’, which promoted the musician to hit back at the comedian, saying ‘Russell Brand, what a c***’, as he brushed past him on the way to the microphone.

Brand responded by joking that Sir Bob was ‘such an expert in famine’ because he had been ‘dining out on I Don’t like Mondays for 30 years.’ He told the audience ‘Bob Geldof there. Obviously an amazing man, to whom we have a lot to be grateful, not him calling me a c**t of course.’

Sean Lock on 8 Out Of 10 Cats

Sean Lock is a breakout search term in Google right now, as interest grows around a clip from his appearance on 8 Out Of 10 cats in 2014. Lock, who died from cancer in August 2021, aged 58, spoke about his dislike of Brand on the show while promoting his book Revolution.

‘Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a dad, and I’ve got this fear that one day my daughters will bring something like that home,’ he said, before gesturing flamboyantly and adding ‘and he’ll come in and go, “Ooh, such pleasure to be in your charming abode!”’

Lauren Harries on her alleged ‘relationship’ with Russell Brand

Lauren Harries, a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, claims she had a ‘six-month relationship’ with Brand, which he has always denied. Now, past comments in which she addresses her alleged relationship with the comedian have resurfaced online.

Speaking to Star magazine in 2015, Harries said ‘He left me all dressed up with nowhere to go. I don't think Russell wanted to be seen with me, so we didn't go out. We had our moments, but he can't admit to it. It was going on for six months at least. Let's just say he liked the bedroom department, but that was all! That was all I was good for.’

The comments came after Harries released a single ‘All Dressed Up’, which she claims was written about her alleged relationship with Brand. Speaking about the single, Harries said 'It's about being dressed up to go out, then being stood up by a man, feeling sh***y and crying about it. Russell Brand inspired me to write it. He left me all dressed up with nowhere to go...’

Brand and Harries met on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side, which he presented after her appearance on the main show in 2006. Brand has always denied the claims that they had a relationship. Speaking about her rise to fame as an antiques expert on Terry Wogan’s talk show, Brand said ‘Lauren's claims are as fraudulent as her evaluation of Ming vases on Wogan. And before she starts, I also have not had sex with a Ming vase or Wogan.'

Dannii Minogue called Russell Brand a ‘vile predator’

Dannii Minoguecalled Brand a ‘bit of a vile predator’ after appearing on the comedian’s MTV chat show, 1 Leicester Square, in 2006. According to Minogue, Brand pestered her for her number while he followed her down a corridor.

‘He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don't think he has cured his sex addiction, that's for sure. He wouldn't take no for an answer. [...] He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far,’ she told The Mirror at the Micheles Watches Summer Party. 'He's obviously very intelligent - but he wears more make-up than I do. Normally I love guys with eyeliner on. It can be very sexy, but not on Russell. Absolutely no way, never, he's just not my type.’