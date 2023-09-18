Russell Brand And Katy Perry’s Relationship Timeline

Ever since a series of serious criminal allegations were published by The Times and seen on Channel 4's Dispatches, Russell Brand has been on the front page of every newspaper. Four women have come forward with claims that they were sexually assaulted by the actor and comedian between 2006 and 2013. Russell Brand, 48,has denied the allegations.

The news comes almost a decade after he has received regular mainstream media attention, so many people are looking back at his relationships and career in a new light – particularly his short-lived marriage to singer Katy Perry.

Given that several of the allegations took place during their relationship, it's likely fans will wonder what really happened between Katy Perry and Russell Brand. We take a look back at their complete relationship timeline.

How did Russell Brand and Katy Perry meet?

The former couple met in 2009 at the height of their fame, when Katy (then 25) made a cameo appearance in Russell's (then 35) film Get Him to the Greek. Rumour has it, they met again later that year at the MTV Video Music Awards and began dating soon afterwards.

When did Russell Brand and Katy Perry start dating?

Russell Brand and Katy Perry began dating in late 2009. Only three months later in December, Russell asked Katy to marry him while the pair were on holiday in India.

When did Russell Brand and Katy Perry get married?

One year later on 23 October 2010, the couple got married at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India. The ceremony took place at a luxury resort in the reserve and was attended by close friends and family.

It's believed that the couple had a Hindu ceremony, which lasted six days, with guests wearing saris.

Are there pictures from Russell Brand and Katy Perry’s wedding?

There are not many pictures from their wedding in the public domain. It's clear that there was a great deal of security surrounding the wedding and that Katy and Russell's guests were followed by paparazzi during their stay.

Rumour has it, their wedding was a lavish celebration and the couple got matching tattoos and arrived on elephants.

Why did Russell Brand and Katy Perry get divorced?

In her Vogue cover interview in 2013, Katy revealed that Russell ended their relationship via text message just as she was about to go out on stage on New Year's Eve in 2011. Answering a question about whether they'd stayed in contact following the divorce, Katy said, 'Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.'

Russell later confirmed that the 'undulating nature of fame' and Katy's touring schedule contributed towards his decision to end their relationship. He also later used their 14-month marriage as a punchline in his standup sets, saying 'marriage is a bond that can last up to 14 months'.

And Katy reflected on their marriage again in a 2020 interview with Vogue India and spoke about how it affected her mental health. She said, 'I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.'

What does Katy Perry say about Russell Brand?

In 2013, Katy reflected on her marriage for the first time speaking with Vogue. She said, 'At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, "I can’t handle the equalness."'

During the interview, she also alluded to his 'very controlling' behaviour, especially during her tours, which placed a significant strain on their relationship.

'I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth,' she said at the time without going into further detail. She said she keeps the truth 'locked in my safe for a rainy day' adding that she 'let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me'.

Why do people think the lyrics to 'Wide Awake' are about Russell Brand?

Katy Perry's song 'Wide Awake' is about the reality of moving on after a break up and many people believe it was written about her relationship with Russell Brand.

The song came out in 2012 shortly after the couple got divorced, and features lyrics such as, 'I wish I knew then, what I know now/ Wouldn't dive in, wouldn't bow down/ Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet/ 'Til I woke up on, on the concrete.'

Who is Katy Perry married to now?

Katy Perry is currently engaged to British actor Orlando Bloom and the couple have one daughter together – three-year-old Daisy Dove. They have been together since 2016, with a brief break in 2017, and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Who is Russell Brand married to now?

Russell Brand has been married to Laura Gallacher for six years. The couple briefly dated before Russell's marriage to Katy Perry in 2010, and later rekindled their romance in 2015. Laura is the sister of broadcaster and radio presenter Kirsty Gallacher, who has recently presented for GB News and Smooth Radio. Her father is Scottish golfer Bernard Gallacher OBE, formerly a Ryder Cup captain for several European teams.

In 2016, Russell and Laura welcomed their first child, a daughter called Mabel. In August 2017, they got married in an intimate church ceremony near their home in Henley-on-Thames. And in 2018, they welcomed a second daughter called Peggy. In June, Russell revealed they are expecting their third child during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

However, the comedian came under fire when he revealed that he is a hands-off parent and his wife does the majority of the work. In 2017 he told The Guardian, 'I’ve never had domesticity before. Most of my life has been an extension of the grandiose idea of what glamour would look like if it had to have a kitchen.

'And I feel sometimes like a refugee in my house with this woman, this calm, beautiful woman, who in the most beautiful way possible doesn’t care about what I do. She’s not interested, in the most delightful way.'

What has Katy Perry said about the Russell Brand rape allegations?

Katy Perry has not responded to the latest allegations about her ex-husband, however comments she's made about their marriage in the past – particularly her Vogue interview from 2013 – have received a new wave of attention.