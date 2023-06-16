Katherine Ryan Makes Candid Admission About Her Sex Life After Having Kids

Katherine Ryan continues to be the breath of fresh air we need in the entertainment industry. The comedian's recent admission about her dwindling sex life after having children is all too relatable.

Katherine appeared on theChris and Rosie Ramsey show (which airs tonight) alongside her husband Bobby Koostra. Katherine and Bobby were childhood sweethearts, dating as teenagers and reuniting in 2018.

The TV star admitted the couple's love life has been hindered after welcoming their two children; son Fred, born in June 2021 and daughter Fenna Grace, born in December 2022. Ryan has three children - including Violet, 13, from a previous relationship.

Katherine revealed, 'We're 40, we're married and we're very patient with each other, we communicate and we've lived these lives, but we have these f * * king infants.' She added, 'I think we're good parents and we're very privileged but it kicks the living s * * t right out of you.'

When asked how often the couple have sex these days she candidly replied, 'Not very often.' She continued, 'I log it because I'm always trying to conceive! Day to day we're back and forth about having more babies.'

Despite the changes, Katherine revealed she dosen't want her partner to get the 'the snip' because they want to have more kids in the future. 'I will never allow him to get the snip! I just really love kids. Look, I'm 40 this year, we'll see!'

Earlier this year, Katherine hit back after being 'mum-shamed online,' after her actions sparked an intense debate. The mum-of-three faced criticism after she posted a picture on Instagram posing with her newborn - with a glass of what appeared to be wine - while also breastfeeding.

One follower commented, 'With all due respect drinking & breastfeeding is the same as drinking while pregnant!'Whilst a second person remarked, 'Enough with the wine drinking whilst still breast feeding.' Meanwhile, a third added:, 'Is that a glass of Sauvignon with breakfast?' However, the comedian quickly hit back at the comments writing, 'With all due respect, you’re speaking out of your ass.'

In an exclusive interview with the Express, Ryan opened up about the backlash. She said, 'They're gonna have an opinion on it, but I think I'm the perfect person to start a discussion about any contentious subject that really doesn't hurt my feelings.'