Is Britney Spears Planning A Tell-All Interview? Here’s Everything We Know

Fans are overjoyed that Britney Spears is finally getting to tell her own story in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

And according to reports in The Sun, she could be planning a tell-all TV interview to coincide with the release of the 'vulnerable' book, which hits shelves on 24 October.

If Britney, 41, opts to do the rumoured sit-down, it will mark her first TV interview since she was freed from her controversial conservatorship in November 2021.

A source told The Sun that she had four weeks to decide and was eyeing up an offer from iconic chat show host Oprah Winfrey. The 69-year-old allegedly reached out to Britney's reps in 2021 when she was released from her conservatorship, but the singer turned down the initial opportunity as she was 'still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom,' according to the source. However, she is now said to be in a 'different place'.

But Oprah is reportedly not the only interviewer being considered. The source went on to reveal that a slew of TV networks and online streaming platforms are bidding for the opportunity to get the exclusive, with 'significant financial sums' on the table.

This being said, other sources have contested whether Britney will actually be sitting down in front of the camera, with one insider calling the prospect 'complicated' and 'problematic'.

They said, 'The trauma didn't go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended. Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger Britney to behave unusually or even erratically.

'The decision is down to Britney about whether she feels ready to talk on camera and address subjects in the book - talking about everything from her parents' control, her relationship with Justin [Timberlake], motherhood and divorce from [Kevin Federline], and her spiral into mental issue and conservatorship.'

Elsewhere, the source noted that whilst a 'proper news-style interview' is unlikely, a 'more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control' could be an option.

Has Britney Spears said anything about an interview on Instagram?

Britney - who has changed her name to Maria River Red on the social media site - has not said anything online about the prospect of doing an interview.

However, she recently grabbed headlines for her pole dancing video, which she penned, 'Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!!'

If Britney, 41, opts to do the rumoured sit-down, it will mark her first TV interview since she was freed from her controversial conservatorship in November 2021. ©Getty

Is Britney Spears doing a documentary?

Nothing has been reported about a documentary as of yet.

There are numerous documentaries out there which have documented her stratospheric rise to stardom, struggles in the spotlight and her conservatorship, including Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears, Britney vs. Spears and Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom.

Britney had no input in the aforementioned and has previously condemned them.

What has Britney said about her memoir?

Over on Twitter, Britney promoted her upcoming memoir last month with the flashing teasers, 'It's coming...my story, on my terms at last.'

It has been poised as a 'brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope'.

Per reports, her family - estranged father Jamie, mum Lynne, whom she reunited with in May, and sister Jamie-Lynn - have not been given the heads up about any of the content.

A source told _Th_e Sun, 'Britney has kept her cards close to her chest about what is in the memoir. The publishers asked her not to discuss in detail what she addresses with those outside of her close circle. Britney has not spoken to many people outside of her husband, Sam Asghari, agent, and ghostwriter Sam Lansky about the content of The Woman In Me.

'It is certainly going to ruffle feathers from what's been mentioned in brief so far.'