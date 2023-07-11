Britney Spears Unveils ‘Vulnerable’ Memoir Titled ‘The Woman In Me’

Britney Spears is ready to tell her story at last. The long-awaited memoir from Britney Spearscould noopener noreferrer}is nearly here. Today, the pop-star revealed the cover and the title of the novel and we can confirm that it's called, The Woman In Me.

Spears reportedly signed a 'record breaking' publishing deal of £11m with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Yep, that's a lot of money. And it's thought to be one 'of the biggest of all time' according to Page Six (not as much as the Obamas though, who secured a $65m deal in 2017 to write several books for Penguin Random House.)

It's of course understandable why there has been such huge demand for Britney to tell her story in her own words. In November 2021, the singer was finally free from the conservatorshipwhich had ruled her life for the past 14 years. Her freedom meant - after her father was granted control of her affairs in 2008 - she could finally make basic decisions regarding her finances, career and personal life again.

After endless speculation about the twists and turns in her life and the nature of her 13-year-long conservatorship - Britney is finally telling her side of the story, in her own words.

What is Britney Spears' book The Woman In Me about?

The memoir will chronicle the singers turbulent journey in the public eye. The inevitable bestseller will cover her rise to fame in the ’90s, her troubled relationships with her father Jamie, mother Lynn, and sister Jamie Lynn, and her history-making case with lawyer Mathew Rosengart that ultimately led to her regaining her freedom.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir 'Promises to reveal 'for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,' The statement continues,' The singer’s memoir 'illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.' Adding, 'The Woman in Me is 'a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.'

Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE, 'Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.' The added, 'I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.'

Beyond rehashing all the family drama, there’s hope that Spears’s tell-all may help to transform the conservatorship system in America, which has been widely criticised following her emotional 2021 testimony.

What is a memoir?

A memoir is any non-fiction narrative, written from the perspective of the author, about an important part of their life. Memoir authors choose a pivotal moment in their lives and try to recreate the event through storytelling. The author’s feelings and assumptions are central to the narrative. Memoirs still include all the facts of the event, but the author has more flexibility here because they are telling the story as they remembers it, not as others can prove or disprove it.

Memoirs often get confused with autobiographies which are also written from the author’s perspective, but the narrative spans their entire life. Although it’s subjective, it primarily focuses on facts.

When will Britney Spears' memoir The Woman In Me be released?

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman In Me will be released on the 24th of October 2023. We don't have long to wait!

Can I buy Britney Spear's memoir The Woman In Me now?

Although you won't be able to get your hands on Britney Spears' book until autumn, you can pre-order it now.