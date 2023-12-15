Who Is Sienna Miller’s Boyfriend, Oli Green?

Sienna Miller has broken the internet once again. In a cover interview with Vogue, Sienna opened up about her pregnancy and revealed she was expecting a baby girl, who will join her big sister, Marlowe.

In the interview, she also addressed the 14-year age gap between her and boyfriend, actor Oli Green, with whom she is expecting her daughter. Despite sharing a kiss with him the night they met, Sienna revealed that she almost wrote off the idea of a relationship with him because of their age difference.

‘I was like, "This is absurd. This will not go anywhere,"' she told Vogue. ‘And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him.’ However, she went on to explain there's been 'nothing but love and joy' around the couple's relationship, since they met in 2021.

Naturally, this has ignited people's interest about Sienna Miller’s boyfriend, Oli Green. ‘Husband’ is a breakout term under Sienna’s name on Google and ‘Sienna Miller partner’ is a related query.

Here's everything we know about Oli Green...

Who is Oli Green?

Oli Green is an actor and model. He started his career after studying at the Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York. According to IMDb, one of his first acting gigs was alongside Kaia Gerber in John Eatherly's "Burnout" music video released in 2019.

Oli has also had roles in episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast, A Good Person and The Crown. In the second instalment of The Crown’s final season, Oli plays the role of fourth-year law student Rupert Finch, who dated Kate for a year before her relationship with the Prince of Wales began.

How old is Oli Green?

Oli Green is 27.

What is the age gap between Sienna Miller and Oli Green?

There is a 14 year age gap between Sienna and Oli.

How did Sienna Miller and Oli Green meet?

Sienna and Oli first met in 2021 when they were introduced at a mutual friend’s Halloween party, where they shared a kiss. But it wasn’t plain sailing straight away. “I was like, 'This is absurd. This will not go anywhere,'” Sienna told Vogue. “He worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him.”

After going on a date together in New York, Sienna and Oli isolated together after contracting covid at the same time - an experience that 'sort of fast-tracked intimacy.'

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

What has Sienna Miller said about the age gap between her and Oli Green?

In the interview with Vogue, Sienna shared insight into they couple's 14-year age gap. Addressing the positive way Oli's family responded to their relationship, Sienna said ‘I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy.’

She explained that when she’s with Oli’s friends ‘There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago,’ continuing ‘I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody… Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, "No — no, thank you. Moving on_._"'

Sienna also addressed the idea that Oli might one day want to be with someone nearer his own age, saying that specific insecurity 'cuts both ways' in their relationship. 'For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older,' she said.

What has Emily Blunt said about Sienna Miller's relationship with Oli Green?

Emily Blunt and Sienna Miller are close friends, and Sienna told Vogue that Emily was her 'wing-woman' on her first date with Oli in New York. In the interview, Emily revealed 'when I got there, it was so beautiful between them. I just gave her a hug and went, "I’m going to slip away."'

Speaking about Sienna's relationship with Oli, Emily said 'I see so much of her in him, that free-spirited, curious, guileless thing that he has. He’s the kind of guy you could just bring anywhere, and everyone would love him.'

Does Sienna Miller have any children?