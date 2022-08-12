Love Island’s Danica on THAT Intense Fire Pit Moment With Paige

Love Island 2022 may be over, but the drama continues to unfold. When the uber confident bombshell Danica Taylor danced her way on to the show, the girls were less than pleased. She got a very frosty reception compared to other bombshells and it was very obvious. Fans of the show called Paige Thorne out on social media for her 'mean girl behaviour' towards her, and now Danica has addressed those moments in an interview.

Viewers will remember the brutal dumping around the fire pit when the boys had to choose to send home either Tasha Ghouri, Danica or Antigoni Buxton. When the boys chose to save Danica over Antigoni, Paige made it quite clear that she wasn't happy with their decision. Paige was also called out on the internet for a viral scene where she shooed Danica away from a girls' chat she was having with Tasha, Antigoni and Gemma Owen.

Danica has now revealed that she 'wished' she had said something to Paige over her attitude towards her. When asked, 'After watching it back, is there anyone you would want to pull for a chat now?' she replied, 'I wouldn't pull anyone up on anything now as I've got to know everyone properly and we've hashed out any issues - but maybe some of the girls actually.'

'Watching it [ Love Island ] back I've seen the way Paige was when Antigoni left and it was very clear that she wanted me to go, ' she revealed. 'I wish I'd said "hang on do you know how that makes me feel? I've done nothing wrong. You're blatantly mouthing things across the fire pit as if to insinuate what the hell? Why is Danica still here?"'

Danica concluded that whilst there was no bad blood with any of the Islanders today, she wish she stood up for herself more in that situation.' I've had time to move past that - but I wish in the moment, looking back, I wish I'd said something.'