37 Things You Definitely Didn’t Know About Love Actually

Everyone knows that the true meaning of Christmas is sitting down to watch Love Actually - and, if you're the cynical type, to pick many holes in the many plots of Love Actually - for the 1,785th time.
While you may know the ins and outs of Richard Curtis' unabashedly festive ensemble drama (face it, you can probably recite Hugh Grant's airport voiceover. And his prime ministerial speech...), these behind-the-scenes facts will certainly enlighten your future viewings. Grab a roll neck and some sheets of A2 paper, it's time to revisit some of the Christmas classic's lesser-known tidbits...
36 Things You Definitely Didn't Know About Love Actually
Luckily, his dad plays drums and was able to teach him. Thomas still plays them now (proof that Love Actually is for life, not just for Christmas?)
On the film's tenth anniversary, Nighy told The Daily Beast, 'I did a rehearsal reading of the script as a favour to the great casting director, Mary Selway, who had been trying to get me into a film for a long time. I thought it was simply to help her hear the script aloud and to my genuine surprise I was given the job.' Quite a fortuitous outcome, no?
Meaning that he was in pretty good company...
Difficult to believe though it may now be, Nighy wasn't a dead cert, though Curtis has refused to reveal who were the other contenders, joking that he'll 'put it in [his] will.'
The camera crew set up at Heathrow airport and filmed friends and family reuniting over the course of a week.
Two of them were cut – one same-sex love story, and another featuring an African couple.
Our deepest sympathies go to American fans of Love Actually, who have been missing out on what is undisputedly the best Sugababes song for all these years
Their great-grandmothers were sisters (so they share a great great-grandmother). 'He'd call me cousin and ruffle my hair,' Sangster recalled to The Telegraph.
The two actors had to shuffle on their knees to pretend they were swimming, and Firth ended up being bitten badly by a mosquito, causing his elbow to swell to the size of 'an avocado.' This never happened to Mr Darcy
Alluding to the scene where Grant's character stands up to the President (played by Billy Bob Thornton) with a speech that references everything from Harry Potter to David Beckham's right foot, Blair said, 'I know there's a bit of us that would like me to do a Hugh Grant in Love Actually and tell America where to get off. But the difference between a good film and real life is that in real life there's the next day, the next year, the next lifetime to contemplate the ruinous consequences of easy applause.' There's definitely an undergraduate dissertation title hidden in there somewhere.
Because, as we all know, there was more than one lobster present at the birth of Jesus Christ. His son also pops up as the wise man with Spiderman face paint.
The Downing Street housekeeper who greets the PM on his arrival is Freud's mother, while the music industry crowd at Billy Mack's party consists of the couple's friends.
It was taken from the script for an earlier Richard Curtis vehicle, Four Weddings and a Funeral, with Hugh Grant intended to speak Marshall's lines. It was cut from the final version of the 1994 film.
He later explained that Firth's character took his brother's name so that the disgruntled kids could say 'I hate Uncle Jamie.'
He wrote the screenplay with them in mind, having previously worked with Grant on Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, and with Thompson on The Tall Guy (us neither)
Her character, Natalie, was actually called Martine in initial drafts of the script. This was changed before her audition, so Martine didn't assume the part was already in the bag
'Now, which doll shall we give Daisy's little friend Emily?'
The split-level apartment, which we see after Sarah's office party, is based on Helen Fielding's home – the writer is a friend of Curtis, and worked with him on the film adaptation of Bridget Jones.
Bill Nighy told The Guardian, 'There were so many famous people in there, we used to talk about being on Liam Neeson Way or Emma Thompson Road or Hugh Grant Avenue. And it was a masterpiece of diplomacy, too; we all had the same size and type of trailer.'
Sadly, we can definitely imagine ourselves watching said films and then quickly obliterating them from our Netflix viewing history
The producers were worried that audiences wouldn't believe that a child was singing, so asked her to make her next take 'a little less good.'
The producers wanted to cast someone who looked like the legendary supermodel, but predictably found this pretty difficult. The solution? Going direct to Claudia herself.
Again, no one quite fitted the bill, so Curtis went straight to Linney, writing her a letter to explain the story. 'My part was originally written for another Brit, but he asked me to do it, and I was so excited to be asked,' Linney told the Daily Beast.
Linney's on-screen love interest, Karl, ended up being played by Brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro. 'My character, Karl, was supposed to be British but apparently they couldn't find the right actor,' he later explained.
The idea for the surprise band in the church came after Curtis attended the funeral of Muppets creator Jim Henson, where the puppeteers and the 'Muppets' sang a song.
It's his way of getting back at Tory MP Bernard Jenkin, who 'stole' his former girlfriend. In Love Actually, Bernard is Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman's 'horrid son.'
According to Curtis, the actor was 'hugely grumpy about it. He kept on putting it off, and he didn't like the song. It was originally a Jackson 5 song, but we couldn't get it – so he was hugely unhappy about it.'
Curtis adds, 'We didn't shoot it until the final day, and it went so well that when we edited it, it had gone too well, and he was singing along with the words, so it was incredibly hard to edit.'
To allow for a realistic portrayal, future inhabitant Gordon Brown (then Chancellor of the Exchequer) escorted Curtis and his production designer Jim Clay on a two-hour tour of Number 10. Banned from taking photos or notes, Clay had to recreate the house from memory.
Curtis read out different options to the women in his office, and asked them to choose the least embarrassing messages. We dread to think what the previous drafts were like
'The art department did it, and then I said, "Well, can I do it?" because I like to think my handwriting is really good,' he later recalled.
To avoid the crowds of tourists usually found in the department store, the production team asked for it to stay open late at night.
Her crying was totally unscripted. 'I've had so much bloody practise at crying in a bedroom and then having to go out and be cheerful, gathering up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer,' she later said.
Yes, really.
'It was my first kiss and on-screen kiss too,' she explained to E! News. 'I was really nervous because I kind of had a crush on Thomas back in the day and I was also worried, because I was taller than him if it was going to look weird.'
Thomas' Sam was ten years old in the film, and Kiera played a married woman and homeowner. In real life, Thomas was 13 and Keira was 18.
Love actually is all around.
