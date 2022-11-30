37 Things You Definitely Didn’t Know About Love Actually

CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Alluding to the scene where Grant's character stands up to the President (played by Billy Bob Thornton) with a speech that references everything from Harry Potter to David Beckham's right foot, Blair said, 'I know there's a bit of us that would like me to do a Hugh Grant in Love Actually and tell America where to get off. But the difference between a good film and real life is that in real life there's the next day, the next year, the next lifetime to contemplate the ruinous consequences of easy applause.' There's definitely an undergraduate dissertation title hidden in there somewhere.